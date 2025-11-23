Man found dead in borehole after drowning in Uasin Gishu

A 38-year-old man was found dead in a borehole after a suspected drowning incident in Moiben, Uasin Gishu County.

Police said the body of James Korir was found in a family borehole long after he had drowned therein.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other investigations, police said.

In Ainabkoi, Uasin Gishu County, a 76-year-old woman was found dead after a suspected murder.

The body of Mary Jepkori was found on a footpath which was about 20 meters from her house.

The motive of the incident was not immediately known.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

In Ruiru, a mob torched a salon car after it hit and killed a man. The incident happened at the Kihunguro roundabout.

The driver escaped the scene as the mob attacked his car and set it on fire. Police moved the body to the mortuary and the wreckage to the local police station.

In Masogo, Kisumu County’s Kibigori area, the body of a man was found on the roadside after a suspected murder.

The deceased was later identified as Wilson Kipsang Rono, 47.

The body had a deep cut in the cheek and it lay next to a motorcycle.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other procedures.

And police in Nairobi’s Donholm area are investigating an incident where the body of a man was found lying on the roadside. It is not clear if the man was killed or collapsed and died at the scene on Saturday.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an identification and autopsy, police said.

In Riruta, Nairobi, one Kelvin Omondi, 32 was found dead in his bed after he complained of headache.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.