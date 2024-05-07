Man Found Dead in Lodging in Buruburu

Detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered in a lodging two days after he had booked there in Buruburu, Nairobi.

The body of Benson Gichohi, 35 was discovered in the lodging on Monday morning long after he had died. There was a foul smell emanating from the room prompting the attendants to check.

According to police, the deceased was a known customer at the Jasho Heights Lodging. He had booked into the room on May 4 at about 11 am and said he wanted to rest.

Come Monday, May 6, there was a foul smell from the room and the man had not been seen for two days. This prompted the management to knock on his door in effort to know what had happened but there was no response.

They called the police who broke in and found the body of Gichohi decomposing on the bed. The cause of the death was not immediately known. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

Nairobi police commander Adamson Bungei said no arrest had been made over the incident.

Meanwhile, police in Taita Taveta are investigating the murder of a man in Kwa Tom Village. The body was identified as that of Vincent Mkindi Kala aged 41 years.

It was found lying in a pool of blood with a deep wound on the head along the road.

The body of the man was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and further investigations, police said.