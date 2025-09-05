Man found dead in lodging in Eastleigh

A man was found dead in his room after a sudden death in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

Police said Yassin Hassan, 58 had checked to Jiddah Guest House on 12th Street on August 22, 2025 and has been living there.

On September 3, 2025, a manager said he found him lying on bed unresponsive after peeping through the window.

The manager had gone to check on him as routine and knocked the door but there was no response.

Police were called and forced the door open to access the scene.

There were sets of assorted medications that were found in the room, police and witnesses said as the body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Elsewhere, police are investigating the sudden death of an employee at the Ngong Hills Hotel off Ngong Road in Nairobi.

The body of Peter Orito, 58 was found in the bathroom where he had collapsed on Thursday evening.

The cause of the death is yet to be known. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations.

Meanwhile, a form three female student at Temple Road Secondary School in Nairobi was found dead in their house after a suspected suicide incident in South B estate.

The motive of the incident involving the 14-year-old girl was not immediately known. The girl had hanged herself on a door frame with a rope tied around her neck.

She was alone in their house at the time of the incident on Thursday morning.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy, police said.

Suicide cases have been on the rise amid efforts to address the same.

Most of the victims are men, statistics show.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.

The government says efforts are being made to address the menace.