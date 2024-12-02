Man Found Dead in Lodging on Kirinyaga Road, Nairobi

A middle-aged man was found in a guest room he had been booked into along Kirinyaga Road, Nairobi.

A cleaner at the Wakulima Guest House reported a man who had booked the room on Saturday morning had not walked out.

The cleaner said she wanted to clean the room on Sunday December 1 morning and realized there was no response to her knocks on the door.

She alerted the caretaker and other staff who called the police upon realizing there was no response.

Police arrived at the scene and forced the door open.

The body of the man was lying lifeless on the bed.

Police said they are yet to establish the cause of death. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Elsewhere in Mutuini, Dagoretti, Nairobi, the body of one Stephen Mugo, 24 was found in his room at an apartment he stayed.

Locals and police said the deceased was last seen last week until Saturday November 30 when the body was found.

Police said they visited the scene and found the body lying on the floor with no physical injuries. The body was moved to Kikuyu Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.

In Nandi’s Kapsabet area, one Alfred Kipkoech, 39 was found dead in his house.

Police officers visited the scene and found the body of the deceased lying on the bed with no visible injuries.

In Maua, Meru County, the body of one Teresia Kathure, 45 was found lying upside down in her house.

Police said they visited the scene and helped in moving the body to the mortuary.

Police said the body did not have any visible injuries at that time and that they are yet to know the cause of the death.

Investigations are ongoing on the possible cause of the deaths, police said.

Cases of sudden deaths have been on the rise in the country amid the probe.

Some are pending probe while others have been solved so far.