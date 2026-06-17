Man found dead with head stab wounds in Kiambaa

Police in Kiambaa Sub-County, Kiambu County, are investigating the murder of a 39-year-old man whose body was found lying by the roadside on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Wilfred Koinange Karuga, 39, whose lifeless body was discovered within the Karuri area.

Preliminary investigations established that the deceased had sustained two stab wounds to the head. Detectives processed the scene and documented evidence as part of ongoing efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Police said Karuga was last seen alive on Monday at around 10:40am while at County Motel before his body was discovered the following day.

The body was moved to Nazareth Hospital Mortuary pending a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigators are pursuing leads to establish the motive behind the killing and identify those responsible. No arrests had been made by Tuesday evening.

Elsewhere, a 68-year-old woman died after suffering severe injuries during a violent robbery at her home in Mwea West, Kirinyaga County, as police launched investigations into the attack.

The victim, identified as Elizabeth Wanjeri, was attacked alongside her 10-year-old grandson by two unknown assailants at Kathiga Location in Kangai Ward on June 13.

According to police, the suspects assaulted the pair inside their home, with Wanjeri sustaining a fractured skull after being cut on the head with a panga. Her grandson was slapped on the head during the attack.

The two victims were rushed to Kerugoya County Referral Hospital, where Wanjeri was later referred to Mater Hospital in Nairobi for specialized treatment. While the boy was treated and discharged in stable condition, Wanjeri succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, June 16.

Police said the attackers made away with a Nokia mobile phone, Sh10,000 withdrawn from the victim’s account, two purses, two national identity cards belonging to the deceased and her daughter, and a driving licence.

The incident was reported by the deceased’s daughter, who told police she returned home from her tailoring business in Kagio Township at about 8pm on the day of the attack and found her mother lying on the floor with serious injuries.

Investigators who visited the scene established that the suspects appeared to have gained entry during the day without force. Blood stains were found in the master bedroom, and household items had been scattered, indicating a struggle.

Police believe the elderly woman and her grandson were alone in the house when the attack occurred.

Detectives are planning a fresh visit to the scene as investigations continue. No arrests have been made, and police are pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the attackers.

The case is being investigated as robbery with violence and murder.