Man found dead with rope around neck in Kiambu  

Police in Kiambu County are investigating the death of a 31-year-old man whose body was found with a sisal rope tied around his neck in Kahuho, Kabete Sub-County.

The deceased, identified as Dennis Njoroge Maina, was discovered lying on the ground on October 16, 2026, in circumstances that investigators say require further examination.

Police rushed to the scene and established that the deceased, a Kikuyu man aged approximately 31, had a sisal rope tied around his neck.

However, preliminary examination of the scene raised questions about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Scene of Crime personnel reportedly observed that the position of the body was inconsistent with the height and direction in which it was found on the ground.

Investigators also noted what appeared to be friction-related marks around the neck, while the slippers worn by the deceased remained intact.

No other visible physical injuries were reported, and investigators did not find a suicide note at the scene.

The scene was processed and documented by forensic personnel before the body was moved to Thogoto Mission Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a postmortem examination.

Police are expected to rely on the postmortem findings and further investigations to establish the cause and circumstances of the man’s death.

The incident is being treated as a suspected murder as investigations continue.

Elsewhere, police in Kisii County are investigating the death of a 60-year-old woman whose decomposing body was discovered in a Napier grass farm in Getembe Village, Kitutu Central Sub-County.

The deceased was identified as Salome Boyani Gitanda after the body was discovered on October 17, 2026.

Police found the decomposing body of a woman lying in a Napier grass farm.

The deceased’s son told police that he had last seen his mother at their home on October 13, 2026, shortly before she informed him that she was going to visit her sister in Entanda Village, Marani Sub-County.

Her death and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain unclear.

Crime Scene personnel processed the scene before the body was moved to Bosongo Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Police investigations are ongoing to determine what happened to the woman between the time she left home and the discovery of her body.