Man found murdered with 13 stab wounds in Nyeri

Detectives in Nyeri County launched investigations into the murder of a 38-year-old man whose body was found with 13 stab wounds on his head and face along the Kangurwe-Nguyoini Road.

The deceased, identified as Anthony Mutahi Wamuyu, was discovered near the Kariara-Gumba junction early Tuesday morning, October 20, by a matatu driver plying the Mukurweini-Gumba route.

According to police, they visited the scene, where they found the body of a man bearing multiple stab wounds.

The deceased was identified as a resident of Mawe Village in Kariara Sub-location.

Preliminary information indicated that Wamuyu was last seen on Monday evening, October 19, at around 8pm in Gumba Township, where he reportedly appeared intoxicated.

Police further established that the deceased was an accused person in a case involving stealing and handling stolen goods that was pending before the Mukurweini Law Courts. He had been released on bond or cash bail.

A postmortem examination is expected to establish further details surrounding his death.

Officers from the Crime Scene Support Services in Nyeri processed and documented the scene before the body was moved to Mukurweini Level Four Hospital mortuary for other procedures.

The motive for the killing remains unknown, and no arrests had been made by the time of the report.

A team of detectives revisted the scene on Tuesday as part of their probe. The body had 13 stab wounds.

Elsewhere, police in Nyandarua County have launched investigations into the suspected murder of a 49-year-old man whose body was found lying in a pool of blood at Mngetho Shopping Centre.

The deceased, identified as Naftal Murugu Njange, was discovered at around 7am on Tuesday, October 20, along a road within the shopping centre.

He was was found with bleeding from his left ear, raising suspicions that he may have been struck with a blunt object.

Police reported that no suicide note was found at the scene as detectives began establishing the circumstances surrounding his death.

Njange’s body was later moved to Nyahururu County Referral Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of death and establish whether he was murdered.