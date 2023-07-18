Man Hacked to Death in Family Feud Over Land in Molo

A 30-year-old man was hacked to death in a family feud in a village in Mau Summit, Molo, Nakuru County.

Dominic Makori was attacked by his nephew with a crude weapon on Sunday morning and hit in the head. Makori had arrived at Tegat Village from his Kisii home to visit his other family members when the incident happened, police and the family said.

The assailant identified as Peter Moseti Ogero, 22, confronted Makori with a crude weapon and ordered him out, and later hit him in the head killing him on the spot.

The victim was rushed to Nakuru PGH for treatment where he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

Police visited the scene and recovered the murder weapon as the hunt on the said assailant is ongoing.

Elsewhere, police are investigating an incident in which the body of a man was found dumped near a railway line in Nyahururu, Laikipia County.

The body lay in a pool of blood with visible injuries on the back of the head, mouth and on the left leg at the knee.

At the scene, there was a black bag and blue pair of jeans suspected to belong to the deceased all stained with blood, police said.

Also a pair of rubber shoes were recovered at the scene. Police said they were called to the scene and moved the body to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy following the July 16 incident.

Elsewhere in Kitengela, a bodaboda rider was killed in a robbery. The body of Francis Esadia was found in a pool of blood with his gear but his motorcycle was missing, police said.

The body had injuries on the back of the head. Police said they suspect he was killed as he resisted a robbery on his unregistered motorcycle. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and probe.

