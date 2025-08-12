Man in court for assault of comedian at Kutit Festival in Nairobi

A man who robbed and assaulted a female comedian during the Kutit Cultural Festival at Nairobi’s Carnivore Gardens held on August 9, 2025 was Tuesday charged in court.

Bernard Kipkosgei Koyumi, alias Pavillion Motiryot, was charged at the Kibera Law Court with charges of robbery with violence and assault causing actual bodily harm.

He was arrested and detained ahead of his arraignment on Tuesday.

The court heard that the accused person robbed Carren Chepchumba, alias Bella Comedy, of Sh30,000 in cash and a Redmi 14 Pro mobile phone valued at Sh26,000 during the Kutit Festival at Carnivore Gardens on August 9, 2025.

He was also charged with assault causing actual bodily harm. It is alleged that on the August 9, 2025, at around 2000 hrs, at the Carnivore Ground in Langata Sub-County, within Nairobi County, he assaulted Carren Chepchumba, alias Bella Comedy causing serious bodily harm.

Bella Comedy had, on August 9, 2025 attended the Kutit culture event at Carnivore. While at the event, she met other content creators, with whom they enjoyed music and created online content.

It was during the content creation when she met the accused person, who dragged her and assaulted her with kicks and blows, causing multiple injuries on her leg, stomach, and chest.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges before Principal Magistrate Christine Njagi and was released on a bond of Sh500,000.

The case will be mentioned on August 18, 2025.

The incident was captured on camera and attracted fury online.