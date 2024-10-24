Man in Court Over Sh3 Million Fraud in Fake Macadamia Deal 

A suspect serial fraudster was Thursday charged with falsely obtaining Sh3 million pretending to be in a position to incorporate another businessman into the macadamia and cashew nut business.

Hussein Sheikh Abdullahi appeared before a Kibera court and was freed on a cash bail of Sh500,000.

He was also in alternative granted a bond of Sh1 million with a surety of a similar amount by Kibera Magistrate Samson Temu.

He is also under probe for another case involving obtaining money by false pretenses from another businessman amounting to over Sh13 million, police said.

He was charged with two counts, including issuing a bad cheque.

According to the main charge, it is alleged that on the 19th of January 2024, at Maida Restaurant in South B, Nairobi County, with intent to defraud, you obtained from Mohammed Ali Aden a total sum of Sh3,500,000 by falsely pretending to be in a position to assist him in venturing into the business of buying and exporting cashew nuts and macadamia, a fact you knew to be false.

In the second count, Sheikh is charged with issuing a bad cheque contrary to Section 316(1)(a) as read with Section 316A(4) of the Penal Code.

It is alleged that on the 5th of February 2024, at Jabavu Heights in Kilimani Sub-county, Nairobi County, you issued a cheque with serial number 000002 valued at Sh3,500,000, dated 05/02/2024, through Equity Bank Limited in favor of Tula Commodities Limited, knowing that account number 1450284992675 at Equity Bank Kenya Limited had insufficient funds.

The matter will be mentioned on the December 9 for pre-trial directions.

Such cases of obtaining with false pretenses are on the rise amid police operations to address them.