Man killed by elder brother in suspected domestic dispute in Siaya

Police in Gem, Siaya County, launched investigations after a 26-year-old man was allegedly killed by his elder brother in a suspected domestic dispute.

The deceased, identified as Evans Owino Odera, was reportedly attacked and killed at around 7.20pm on Thursday, November 12, at Kanyilaji Village in Gem Wagai Sub-County.

Police officers who rushed to the scene found the victim’s lifeless body lying on a feeder road adjacent to the suspect’s home.

The body had deep cut injuries on the upper left hand and the back of the head.

Police said the suspected murder weapon had not been recovered by the time the incident was reported. Preliminary investigations point to domestic violence as the suspected motive.

The body was moved to Yala Sub-County Mortuary, where it is awaiting a postmortem examination.

Police investigations into the killing are ongoing.

And police in Likoni, Mombasa County, launched investigations into the suspected murder of an unidentified man who was found unconscious in a pool of blood at Nyumba ya Meli in Mwananzia area.

The man, believed to be aged about 25, was discovered on Thursday night, November 12.

The victim was found with injuries to his head and face and was immediately rushed to Likoni Sub-County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A search conducted on his body recovered KSh5,050 from his right back pocket.

Detectives from DCI Likoni processed the scene before the body was transferred to Coast General Hospital Mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination and identification.

Police investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the suspected killing and identify those responsible.

Elsewhere, police in Manga Sub-County, Nyamira County, launched investigations following the murder of a 48-year-old village elder whose body was discovered in a tea plantation at Nyagetuboci Village.

The deceased, identified as Fredrick Angwenyi, was found dead on Friday, November 13, in a tea plantation approximately 200 metres from his home in Getare Location.

Police visited the scene and found Angwenyi’s body with injuries to the head and left eye, suspected to have been inflicted using a sharp object.

Preliminary inquiries established that the village elder was last seen on Thursday at around 6.30pm in Amaiga Centre.

While at the establishment, Angwenyi reportedly told the bar owner that he was involved in a land dispute with his neighbour.

Police processed and documented the scene before moving the body to Kisii Level Five Hospital Mortuary, where it is awaiting a postmortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and determine whether the reported land dispute was connected to the murder.