Man killed in an altercation over woman in a lodging in Kamukunji

A 25-year-old man died after he had been attacked and seriously injured in an altercation with another man over a woman at a lodging in Kamukunji area, Nairobi.

Police said Barnabas Oketch had gone to Kirubros Hotel along Duruma Road where he was to meet his girlfriend on September 13 morning when the incident happened.

When he arrived on the fifth floor of the hotel he found the woman with another man prompting a fight.

The other man assaulted him in the head as guards on duty rushed there to his rescue and took him to the reception waiting room area.

In the meantime, the assailant managed to escape the scene.

Oketch was found dead hours later in the waiting room. Police said he had swelling on his head. The woman was arrested for investigations into the murder as the body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

And in Gachoka, Embu County, one Danson Maringa, 70 was found dead and his body lying on the roadside about 20 meters from his house.

His throat had been slit and there were four cuts in the back of his head.

He is said to have been to a local bar and was returning home when he was attacked by unknown people on September 13, 2025.

The body was later discovered lying in a pool of blood a few meters from his house.

The motive of the murder is yet to be established. Police said they were looking for the killers as they moved the body to the mortuary.

In Ratado, Ugenya, Siaya County, a man was stoned to death after being accused of a murder suspect. The man was identified as Julius Odhiambo. He is accused of murder in Ugunja area and was trailed to the area where he was stoned to death by a mob. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Police discourage mob lynching and want suspects be surrendered to authorities for processing.