Man Kills 4 Relatives In Attack In Kisumu

A man went berserk Saturday night killing four close family members in Muhoroni Sub County, Kisumu County, police said.

Police said the man aged 28 picked a machete killing his expectant wife of five months first, then turned to his only six-year-old son who was then sleeping in a bed.

Their bodies were found in a pool of blood slashed severely.

A relative said an uncle to the suspect and his step mother too were killed in the 9pm incident.

The man lured the 70-year-old uncle to come out of his house to intervene in an imaginary fight between some family members.

The moment he stepped out, he was hacked on the head twice and he dropped down dead, the relative said.

He also killed his 58-year-old aunt who was the wife to the deceased uncle before disappearing into a nearby sugarcane plantation.

Locals described him as a man who has had no history of violence.

“He does not drink alcohol nor bhang, whatever that got to his head to commit this henious act stiff baffles me,” another relative said.

The suspect then fled into the sugarcane plantation leaving the villagers terrified on where next he will strike.

Police said the villagers did not sleep opting to keep vigil least the suspect re-appears to attack.

The suspect is said to have even bought lunch for the family on Saturday before he turned violent hours later.

Nyanza regional police commander Patrick Tito said they are yet to establish the motive of the killings.

He added no arrest has been made over the murder but police and locals are making efforts to get him.

“Our teams are on the ground looking for him. We don’t know what motivated the killings,” he said.

Police transferred the bodies of the victims to Ahero Sub-County Hospital mortuary pending postmortem examinations.

Reports indicate the man was Sunday arrested in Muhoroni area and was taken in for interrogation.