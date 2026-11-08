Man kills wife, child before taking own life in Machakos

Police in Mwala, Machakos County, are investigating a suspected murder-suicide incident in which a 45-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and their two-year-old child before taking his own life.

The incident occurred at Lowa Kwandoo Village in Kivandini Sub-Location, Mwala Sub-County.

Police said Martin Muli Mutisya allegedly stabbed his wife, Mumo Katiya, 30, and their daughter, Mumbua Muli, aged two, using a knife before hanging himself at the rooftop of their house.

Police recovered a bloodstained knife believed to have been used in the killings.

The scene was processed and documented by investigators, who also established that no suicide note had been left behind.

The bodies of the three family members were moved to Machakos Funeral Home, where they are awaiting postmortem examinations.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Police said the motive of the incident had not been known.

Such murder-suicide incidents have been on the rise amid efforts to address them.

And a 68-year-old man died after he was allegedly assaulted by a fellow tenant while attempting to rescue a woman who was reportedly being sexually assaulted in Dandora Phase Four, Nairobi.

The deceased, identified as Peter Mutyauvyu Nguli, was reportedly attacked on Friday, November 6, 2026, after responding to noise outside his ground-floor residence at East Court apartments.

Witnesses said Nguli found a fellow tenant allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.

The man who also resides in the apartment block, later reported the alleged sexual assault at Dandora Police Station.

Police said Nguli was assaulted after intervening to assist the woman, with the suspect fleeing by jumping over the apartment’s balcony after members of the public reportedly pursued him.

The victim sustained serious head injuries and was taken to a medical facility by members of the public on Friday morning.

Medical personnel initially attended to him but transferred him to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital at around 5pm for specialised treatment after his condition deteriorated.

However, he succumbed to his injuries while being transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The incident was reported to Dandora Police Station on Saturday, November 7, prompting police officers to visit the hospital mortuary and the scene of the assault.

The body was preserved at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital mortuary pending a postmortem examination.

Police have launched investigations into the fatal assault and are pursuing the suspect.