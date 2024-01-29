Man Kills Wife, Dies by Suicide in Nakuru

Police are investigating a murder and suicide incident that happened at a home in Nakuru County.

The incident happened in Kiugoine area where a man killed his wife before dying by suicide.

The bodies of the two were found separately within the compound long after the Saturday January 27 evening incident, police said.

According to police, the body of the man identified as Peter Karuki Mahiu aged 56 years was found hanging on an avocado tree within the Heroes area.

Police said they found his body dangling on a tree with a sisal rope around his neck and a bottle of poison on the ground.

A further search of his house led to the discovery of his wife Tabitha Wangare Karoki aged 46 years old in the living room with multiple head injuries.

Police said the injuries were suspected to have been inflicted by her husband before he died by suicide.

A bloodstained hammer and knife were found on the table and have been kept as exhibits.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and further probe.

Police said they want to establish if the two may have been murdered.