Man On the Run After Killing Four People in Bomet 

A man is on the run after he brutally murdered four people including his two children, a relative’s child, and a househelp in a village in Bomet County.

Police termed the incident as horrific adding it happened on Friday March 1 in Silibwet area.

The suspect, 45-year-old Robert Kilel, reportedly armed himself with a machete before going on the killing spree, indiscriminately hacking the victims who succumbed to injuries sustained during the attack, police said.

Bomet Central sub-county Deputy Police Commander Ali Bashir said the victims comprised of the man’s two -year-old daughter, 16-year-old son, eight -year-old niece and 16-year-old house help.

He was armed with a machete before he first attacked his daughter slashing her under the cheek.

He then proceeded to kill his niece in a similar fashion before inflicting multiple cuts on the househelp.

The 16-year-old boy attempted to flee but Kilel caught up with him killing him, police said.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to the Tenwek hospital mortuary for preservation.

Police said the motive of the incident is yet to be known.

A similar incident happened in Muhoroni, Kisumu county last week when a man killed his four relatives. He was later arrested and is facing charges.