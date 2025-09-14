Man reported missing found dead at the Talanta City Stadium construction site

Detectives are investigating murder after the body of a man who was missing was found at the Talanta City Stadium construction site in Jamhuri area, Nairobi.

The body of Sammy Kyengo, 35 was found in a water sump at the site long after he had died.

He was reported missing on August 22, 2025 in the area.

Casual workers at the site said they were on September 13, 2025 removing construction materials from one of the rooms there to pave way for plastering when they stumbled on the body.

The body had been covered with pieces of boards on a water sump behind the terraces under construction.

Police said the body had injuries on the back of the head and the right side of the neck. Police added there was blood oozing from the nose and mouth.

The motive of the murder and those behind the same was not immediately established.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigation.

Elsewhere in Naiberi, Uasin Gishu County, a man was arrested for murder after his daughter succumbed to injuries in hospital. This was after he allegedly assaulted her in the head in an altercation in Huruma area.

The girl was rushed to the hospital where she died while undergoing treatment, police said.

Police said they will prefer murder charges on the man over the September 13, 2025 incident.

And in Maseno, Kisumu County, a robbery with violence suspect escaped from custody in unclear circumstances.

Police said Alphonce Ochieng, 26 had been charged with robbery with violence and abduction when he escaped on September 12, 2025 from the cells.

He had knocked the door of the cells alleging that his fellow cellmate was sick.

A police officer on duty responded and went alone to the cells. It was then that the suspect pushed the police officer into the cells and dashed out, locking him inside with the other alleged cellmate.

He then jumped out of the report office and escaped to an unknown destination, police said. A search was conducted in the area in vain. Police said a major hunt for him is ongoing.