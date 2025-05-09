Man robbed Sh7 million after leaving bank in Nairobi CBD

Police are hunting for a gang of about 12 who ambushed and robbed a businessman of Sh7 million moments after he had withdrawn the money from a bank along the busy Mama Ngina Street in Nairobi.

He had walked from Absa Bank where he withdrew the cash and was delivering the same to a forex bureau near there when he was confronted by a gang at about 9.47 am.

Security cameras captured the drama showing the group running towards their target to cause confusion as the one who grabbed the money jumped onto a waiting van and sped off.

The group of about seemed to have prior information on the money the victim had before they struck.

Police suspect they trailed him from the bank.

Some escaped on foot as the confused businessman raised an alarm in vain.

They had floored him.

Police were later informed of the incident and declared investigations had been launched.

Police visited the scene and the bank as part of the probe into the robbery.

This is the latest such incident to happen in the recent days where people are attacked and robbed of cash moments after leaving banks.

Last week, another victim was robbed of Sh307,000 money he was to pay construction workers in Kitengela. He was robbed by people posing as police officers.

There was no immediate comment from the bank as officials there said the matter is under probe.

Past investigations have linked such incidents to rogue bank staff who leak information to thugs about transactions of their clients.

Investigations have also been linked to prior information from the clients’ side to the attacks.

Other thugs stay in banks pretending to be customers with an aim of noticing those withdrawing money for attacks, police say.