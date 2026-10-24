Man stabbed and killed by thugs in Kibra robbery

A 49-year-old man was stabbed to death by suspected robbers who attacked him as he headed to work in the Lindi area of Kibra, Nairobi, early Friday morning.

Jacob Odhiambo Alube was reportedly attacked at around 5.30am on October 23 by a gang that robbed him of his valuables, including his mobile phone.

Police said Alube was killed after attempting to resist the robbery.

Officers from Kibera Police Station rushed to the scene following the report and found the victim lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

According to a police incident report, bloodstains were visible on the ground several metres from the body, suggesting that a struggle had taken place before the victim was killed.

Scenes of Crime personnel from Nairobi Region processed the scene as detectives began investigations into the incident.

A toy pistol was recovered near the scene and secured as an exhibit for investigation.

Alube’s body was moved to Nairobi Funeral Home, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the killing and pursue the suspects behind the fatal robbery.

And the body of a 16-year-old Form Three student who was reported missing was positively identified by his father following its recovery in Gatundu South, Kiambu County.

The deceased, identified as Rygan Kahura Njeri, was a student at Githaruru High School.

According to police the boy’s father, identified the body at the morgue.

Police had earlier reported the drowning incident on October 22, with the latest update confirming the identity of the deceased.

The body remains at the morgue pending a post-mortem examination and further police procedures.

Authorities are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the teenager’s death as investigations continue.