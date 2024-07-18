Man Stabbed to Death in Love Triangle Saga in Teso

Police are looking for a suspect linked to the stabbing to death of a 54-year-old man in a love triangle saga in Teso North, Busia County.

The body of Desmond Omoit was found on the roadside near Kakurkit High School in Moding hours after he had been killed on July 15.

He was accused of having an illicit sexual affair with a married woman.

The alleged husband of the woman told locals he had attacked and stabbed the deceased after he found him with his wife in a compromising situation.

The wife however managed to escape the husband’s wrath.

Police visited the scene and moved the body to Kocholia Sub-County mortuary awaiting postmortem.

In Narok North, a 61-year-old man was stabbed to death in a squabble at a bus stop.

Police said they are yet to establish the motive behind the stabbing of Charles Moranga Makwaro.

He was waiting for his wife to be dropped off by a bodaboda rider who turned violent and stabbed him in the leg.

He was rushed to Narok County Referral Hospital where he was pronounced dead while undergoing treatment.

The hunt for the suspect is ongoing, police said.