A 42-year-old man was stabbed to death after intervening in a quarrel between his brother and another man over a cigarette in Ndonyo Market, Kikuyu Sub-County, Kiambu County.

The deceased, identified as Moses Karori Mungai, was stabbed in the neck along Kichinjio Street after attempting to intervene in the confrontation involving his brother and a suspect known to the victim.

According to the police, the quarrel reportedly arose over a cigarette before it escalated, prompting Karori to step in and try to calm the situation.

The suspect allegedly drew a knife and stabbed him in the neck.

He was rushed to PCEA Kikuyu Hospital by Good Samaritans but succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The incident was reported at Dagoretti Police Post on Sunday, November 22, by the deceased’s father, James Mungai Munoki, a resident of Thogoto Daire area, Thogoto Location.

The body is being held at the PCEA Kikuyu Hospital mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

Police investigations into the murder are underway.

Elsewhere, a 38-year-old man died after allegedly being assaulted by a fellow worker following a confrontation over a work-related issue in Ngata, Rongai Sub-County, Nakuru County.

The deceased, identified as Joseph Kang’uru, was reportedly attacked by his colleague, while the two were fencing land in the Tree Farm area, Kirobon Sub-location, Ngata Location.

The incident reportedly occurred on November 21, 2026, at around 11am following a disagreement between the two employees.

Kang’uru was rushed to Nakuru County Referral Hospital for treatment by the person who reported the incident but succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

His body was moved to the Nakuru County Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a post-mortem examination.

Police visited the scene and documented the incident, with investigations underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal assault.