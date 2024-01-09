Manchester United Secures Convincing 2-0 Victory Against Wigan Athletic in FA Cup Fourth Round

Manchester United clinched a decisive 2-0 win against Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup fourth round, with goals from Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes in each half during a frigid night at DW Stadium on Monday, as reported by Reuters.

The triumph was a much-needed relief for the 12-time FA Cup winners, currently facing challenges in Europe and the Carabao Cup, and languishing in eighth place in the Premier League.

Manager Erik ten Hag expressed his satisfaction, stating, “The FA Cup is all about winning, it is knockout. You want to finish the job. That is what I said in the dressing room ‘job done,”.

The victory sets Manchester United on a path to face the winners of the third-round replay between League Two’s Newport County and National League’s Eastleigh F.C. in the upcoming fourth round.

Dalot’s 22nd-minute goal showcased United’s prowess, as Marcus Rashford’s shot was blocked, leading to Dalot calmly finding the bottom corner from just outside the 18-yard box. Dalot commented, “It gave us more confidence. We created a lot and could have scored more. It’s what we missed today”.

Bruno Fernandes doubled United’s lead with a 74th-minute penalty, following a foul on the captain in the box. Despite the victory, Ten Hag acknowledged missed opportunities, stating, “Oh, definitely [we should have scored more]. We should have taken more, but if you don’t score you have to stay focused, and I think we did that tonight

The match saw United dominating with 33 shots, 14 on target, compared to Wigan’s nine. Forward Rasmus Hojlund and winger Alejandro Garnacho had several near-misses, with former United captain Roy Keane expressing frustration over missed chances on ITV.

Despite their best efforts, League One side Wigan was outplayed by Manchester United. Wigan manager Shaun Maloney said, “Proud of my players. Difficult match, but a brilliant experience for our players”.