Man’s Body Found in City Park Forest in Nairobi

A body of a man was found within City Park Forest, Nairobi after suspected murder.

The victim is believed to have been strangled at the site and the body abandoned there. Forest guards manning the area found the decomposing and mutilated of an unidentified man aged about 35.

The body was naked and had a manila rope around the neck. Police said beside the body were personal items and women’s clothes. The body was moved to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

Police said they are investigating the murder.

In Likoni area in the Indian Ocean, the body of one Geoffrey Wanyama, 31 who had drowned was recovered. Officials from the Kenya Coast Guard said they retrieved the body from deep-sea after it was spotted by fishermen on a fishing boat floating on the Indian Ocean.

Police said the deceased had no physical injuries and was Identified by his brother in law. The deceased drowned on Sunday October 20 while swimming in the Senti-Kumi area and the matter was reported at Shelly Beach police station.

The body was moved to Makadara Level Five mortuary awaiting postmortem examination.

Elsewhere in Mowlem area, Dandora, a gang attacked and killed a 59 year old man over unclear reasons. The man was walking home when he was attacked and stabbed.

Police said they have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of Walter Otieno. His body was found lying in a pool of blood with stab wounds on the chest.

Police said a mobile phone and Sh1100 were recovered from the body indicating the motive was to murder the victim.

It was then that a hunt was launched in the area leading to the arrest of the two suspects after the Thursday night incident.

Police said they are yet to know the motive of the attack. And police are holding two suspects who were found with a gun in Savanah area, Buruburu.

The two are aged 18 and are said to have planned a robbery when they were confronted by police on Friday morning.

Police said they were informed there was a group that was in possession of an illegal firearm and upon raiding a house belonging they managed to recover a homemade gun and arrested two occupants.

An investigation is ongoing to establish if the gun has been used in other crimes.