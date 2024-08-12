Man’s Body Found on the Road Off Waiyaki Way in Uthiru

Detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on the road in Uthiru area, Nairobi.

The body of an unidentified man was found between the dual carriage road by locals who called police on Saturday August 10.

The body of the man aged about 35 did not have any visible injuries at the time of the discovery, police said.

It is suspected he either dropped dead at the scene or was killed elsewhere and dumped there.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

In Embakasi area, police opened a murder investigation after a 16-year-old girl who had been physically assaulted died in hospital.

Police said the girl died at the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital where she had been rushed to for treatment following the August 10 incident.

Those behind the assault are yet to be found and police said they are pursuing good leads on the same.

The body is lying at the hospital mortuary pending autopsy.

In Shauri Moyo, Nairobi, one Peter Muhoro collapsed and died along Ahero Street.

Muhoro, 44 a casual labourer in Jua Kali area collapsed as he was busy at his place of work.

Police said they found his body at the scene with physical bruises on the forehead.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

In Korogocho slums, the body of a man was found outside a local hotel on Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the scene after the discovery of the body.

Police said there were no physical injuries noted on the body at that time.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

In Kahuro, Muranga County, a man aged 52 collapsed and died at a local shopping centre.

The incident happened on Saturday night at Matharite shopping.

Police officers visited the scene and found the lifeless body of Benard Karema, 52 lying near a pork hotel at Matharite shopping center.

No physical injuries were found on the body at the time of the incident. The body was picked up and taken to the mortuary pending autopsy.