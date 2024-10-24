Manuel Garcia-Rulfo Siblings: Get to Know Gabriela and Alejandra

Manuel García-Rulfo Lapuente is a prominent actor known for his role as Mickey Haller in Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer.

He studied at the New York Film Academy before returning to Mexico, where he began his career in film and television.

Notable works include The Magnificent Seven, Murder on the Orient Express and A Man Called Otto.

He is set to appear in upcoming films like Pedro Páramo and Jurassic World Rebirth.

Siblings

Manuel has two siblings, an older sister named Gabriela and a younger sister named Alejandra.

While not much is publicly known about their careers, both sisters have been supportive of Manuel’s acting journey.

Career

García-Rulfo began his acting career in Mexico, where he appeared in various films and television series.

His first notable role came in the 2006 short film Valle de lágrimas, which set the stage for his future endeavors.

He gained recognition with films like Maquillaje, a drama exploring themes of identity and beauty, and One for the Road, which showcased his ability to tackle complex characters.

Manuel’s breakthrough in Hollywood came with the 2016 film The Magnificent Seven, a remake of the classic Western.

In this film, he played Vasquez, one of the seven outlaws hired to protect a town from a ruthless industrialist.

This role introduced him to a broader audience and opened doors for further opportunities in the American film industry.

Following this success, García-Rulfo appeared in Murder on the Orient Express, directed by Kenneth Branagh.

His role as Miguel Angel was part of an ensemble cast that included stars like Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz.

The film’s success further solidified his presence in Hollywood.

In 2018, García-Rulfo starred in Widows, a heist thriller directed by Steve McQueen.

His performance as Carlos was well-received, showcasing his ability to navigate intense and dramatic narratives.

In 2022, he took on the lead role of Mickey Haller in Netflix’s adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer, based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling novels.

This role marked a significant turning point in his career, allowing him to take center stage in a popular series that has garnered critical acclaim.

His portrayal of Haller, a charismatic defense attorney navigating the complexities of the legal system, has resonated with audiences and critics alike.

García-Rulfo continues to expand his filmography with diverse roles.

He appeared in 6 Underground, an action film directed by Michael Bay, where he played a key supporting role alongside Ryan Reynolds.

More recently, he starred in A Man Called Otto, a comedy-drama based on the novel A Man Called Ove, which showcases his range as an actor capable of handling both dramatic and comedic elements.

Looking ahead, García-Rulfo is set to appear in several upcoming projects, including Pedro Páramo, an adaptation of Juan Rulfo’s classic novel, and Jurassic World Rebirth, which promises to be another exciting addition to his growing resume.

Accolades

García-Rulfo has received recognition for his performances, particularly for his role as Mickey Haller in Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer, for which he was nominated for Best Actor.

His portrayal in this series has garnered critical acclaim and contributed to his rising profile in the industry.

In addition to this nomination, García-Rulfo’s work in films such as The Magnificent Seven and Murder on the Orient Express has also been well-received, showcasing his ability to perform alongside notable actors and in high-profile productions.