Marco Antonio Angulo Solórzano, known widely as Marco Angulo, was an Ecuadorian professional footballer celebrated for his defensive midfielder skills. Born on May 8, 2002, Angulo showed promise early in his career and quickly rose through the ranks of Ecuadorian football. Tragically, his life was cut short at just 22, following a fatal accident in October 2024. His net worth was estimated to be $5 million.

Marco Angulo Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth May 8, 2002 Nationality Ecuadorian Profession Professional Footballer Died November 11, 2024

Who Was Marco Angulo?

Marco Angulo made a name for himself as a dynamic midfielder, known for his tactical awareness and ability to control the pace of the game. By 2023, he was playing for Major League Soccer’s FC Cincinnati, with a stint on loan at L.D.U. Quito in Ecuador’s Serie A. His career earnings reached approximately $275,000, and his net worth was estimated at $5 million.

Club Career

Angulo began his career at Rocafuerte before joining the prestigious Independiente del Valle academy in 2017. He initially played for Independiente Juniors, where he made 24 appearances and scored three goals between 2020 and 2021.

His performances earned him a spot on the senior team, where he continued to excel, making 45 appearances and scoring three goals across various competitions. During his time at Independiente, Angulo achieved significant milestones, including:

Winning the U-20 Copa Libertadores in 2020

Clinching the Serie A de Ecuador title in 2021

Lifting both the Copa Ecuador and Copa Sudamericana trophies in 2022

In December 2022, it was announced that Angulo would join FC Cincinnati on a $3 million deal, effective from January 2023. He made his MLS debut on March 4, 2023, in a match against Orlando City SC, marking a new chapter in his professional journey.

Loan to L.D.U. Quito

In March 2024, FC Cincinnati loaned Angulo to Ecuadorian club L.D.U. Quito for a season. Tragically, just months into this new phase of his career, he was involved in a severe car accident in October 2024. Angulo sustained critical injuries, and despite medical efforts, he passed away on November 11, 2024.

International Career with Ecuador

Angulo’s international debut came in November 2022 when he was called up to the Ecuador national team. He played his first match on November 12, 2022, in a 0–0 draw against Iraq, marking the beginning of a promising international career.

Marco Angulo Death

Angulo faced two major car accidents during his life. The first occurred in November 2022 in Guayaquil, resulting in the death of the driver. Two years later, on October 7, 2024, Angulo was involved in another tragic accident alongside his friend and fellow footballer Roberto Cabezas. This accident ultimately led to his death on November 11, 2024, leaving a lasting void in Ecuadorian football.

