Maren Morris Siblings: Getting to Know Karsen Morris

Maren Larae Morris, born on April 10, 1990, in Arlington, Texas, is an American singer-songwriter whose music blends country, pop, R&B, and hip-hop influences.

Raised in a close-knit family, she discovered her passion for music at a young age, performing karaoke renditions of songs by artists like Patsy Cline and LeAnn Rimes at her parents’ hair salon.

Her father, Greg Morris, gifted her a guitar at age 12, sparking her journey into songwriting and performing.

Morris honed her craft in Texas bars and clubs during her teenage years, eventually moving to Nashville to pursue a career in country music.

Known for her authentic storytelling and genre-blending style, she has become a prominent figure in the music industry, unafraid to challenge conventions and advocate for inclusivity.

Maren has one younger sister, Karsen Morris, born on December 20, 1993.

Growing up in Arlington, Texas, the sisters spent much of their childhood in their parents’ Maren Karsen Aveda Hair Salon, named after them.

Karsen works as a front desk receptionist at their family’s salon, contributing to the business that has been a cornerstone of their upbringing.

Career

Morris began her music career in 2005 with her debut album Walk On, released through Mozzi Blozzi Music. She followed with two more independent albums, All That It Takes (2007) and Live Wire (2011), while performing at local venues across Texas.

Her breakthrough came in 2015 with a self-titled EP, which garnered 2.5 million streams on Spotify in a month, catching the attention of Columbia Nashville. The label re-released the EP, and its lead single, “My Church,” became a hit, peaking at number five on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Her major-label debut album, Hero (2016), topped the Top Country Albums chart and earned critical acclaim for its fusion of country with R&B and pop influences. Subsequent albums, including Girl (2019), Humble Quest (2022), and Dreamsicle (2025), further showcased her versatility, with hits like “The Bones,” “The Middle” (a collaboration with Zedd and Grey), and “Chasing After You” with ex-husband Ryan Hurd.

Morris has also written songs for artists like Tim McGraw and Kelly Clarkson and is a member of the country supergroup The Highwomen.

Accolades

Morris won a Grammy Award in 2017 for Best Country Solo Performance for “My Church” and has received nine Grammy nominations over her career.

Her accolades also include an American Music Award, five Country Music Association Awards, and five Academy of Country Music Awards, reflecting her impact on the country genre.

In 2016, she was named the CMA New Artist of the Year, and in 2017, she won the iHeartRadio Music Award for New Female Vocalist of the Year.

Her collaboration “The Middle” with Zedd and Grey earned three Grammy nominations in 2019, underscoring her crossover appeal.