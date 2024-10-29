Mariah Carey Highlights Voting Season Ahead Of Christmas Celebrations

Mariah Carey, known as the “Queen of Christmas,” is reminding fans that another season comes first – voting season.

In a playful video posted on social media Monday, Carey appears ready to perform her holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” when actress Kerry Washington steps in with a message.

“No, no, no,” Washington tells Carey. “It’s not your season yet, Mariah. It’s voting season.” She then asks Carey if she’s registered to vote and has a plan, to which Carey responds that she does, and she’s already acted on it.

Washington celebrates Carey’s response, popping open a fan with “Voter” written on it, adding, “It’s my season before it’s her season.”

The pair then humorously sing a version of Carey’s hit, with Washington changing the lyrics to, “Now all we need is you.”

While Washington has publicly shown her support for Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming election, Carey has not endorsed any candidate.

However, in December 2023, Carey shared on social media her meeting with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris during a White House visit with her children.