Mario Draghi Siblings: Get to Know Andreina and Marcello Draghi

Mario Draghi is an Italian economist, banker, academic, and statesman born on 3 September 1947 in Rome.

He rose to international prominence as President of the European Central Bank from 2011 to 2019, where he played a decisive role in stabilising the euro during the sovereign debt crisis with his famous commitment to do “whatever it takes” to preserve the single currency.

He later served as Prime Minister of Italy from February 2021 to October 2022, leading a national unity government through the later stages of the COVID-19 pandemic and the early phase of the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Educated at the Jesuit Istituto Massimiliano Massimo in Rome, he graduated in economics from Sapienza University of Rome under the supervision of Federico Caffè and earned a PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology under Nobel laureates Franco Modigliani and Robert Solow.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Mario is the eldest of three children. His younger sister, Andreina Draghi, born in 1950, is a respected art historian.

She has worked extensively on medieval and Renaissance art in Rome and is best known for leading the restoration and scholarly rediscovery of the important thirteenth-century fresco cycle in the Aula Gotica of the Santi Quattro Coronati complex, a discovery published in the late 1990s that significantly advanced understanding of Roman painting in the Duecento.

She has also served as director of the Museo Nazionale di Palazzo Venezia and has contributed to projects concerning Jewish cultural heritage in southern Italy.

His younger brother, Marcello Draghi, born in 1953, is an entrepreneur based in Rome who has largely remained out of the public eye.

The three siblings lost their father, Carlo Draghi, a senior official at the Bank of Italy, the IRI and the Banca Nazionale del Lavoro, when Mario was fifteen, and their mother, Gilda Mancini, a pharmacist from Monteverde in the province of Avellino, a few years later.

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Career

After completing his doctorate, Draghi taught economics at several Italian universities, including Trento, Padua, Venice and Florence.

In the 1980s he served as executive director at the World Bank in Washington.

From 1991 to 2001 he was Director General of the Italian Treasury, where he oversaw major privatisations, reformed financial market legislation and contributed to Italy’s preparation for Economic and Monetary Union.

He then spent several years as vice chairman and managing director of Goldman Sachs International before returning to public service as Governor of the Bank of Italy from 2006 to 2011.

In that role he also chaired the Financial Stability Board.

In 2011 he was appointed President of the European Central Bank, guiding the institution through the eurozone crisis with unconventional monetary measures including long-term refinancing operations and, later, quantitative easing.

After leaving the ECB in 2019 he returned briefly to private life before accepting the mandate to form a government in 2021.

As Prime Minister he managed the rollout of the Next Generation EU recovery plan and navigated a complex multi-party coalition until its collapse in 2022.

In 2024 he authored an influential report on European competitiveness commissioned by the European Commission.

Accolades

Draghi holds the rank of Knight Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic.

Among his most prominent international awards are the 2024 Carlos V European Award, the 2025 Princess of Asturias Award for International Cooperation, and the 2026 International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen, conferred in recognition of his contributions to European integration, the preservation of the euro and his recent recommendations on competitiveness and strategic sovereignty.

He has been named Person of the Year by the Financial Times, ranked among the world’s most influential leaders by Forbes, Fortune and Time, and described by economist Paul Krugman as “the greatest central banker of modern times.”

He has also received honorary degrees and other distinctions from universities and institutions across Europe and beyond.