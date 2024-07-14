Mark Levin Net Worth

Mark Levin, an American lawyer, author, and radio host, has an estimated net worth of $50 million. He has built his wealth primarily as the host of the syndicated radio show “The Mark Levin Show.” Additionally, Levin served in President Ronald Reagan’s administration and was the chief of staff for Attorney General Edwin Meese. He is the president of the Landmark Legal Foundation and the author of several bestselling books. Levin also contributes commentary to various media outlets such as “National Review Online.”

Early Life

Mark Levin was born Mark Reed Levin on September 21, 1957, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, into a Jewish family. He graduated from Cheltenham High School in three years and went on to graduate magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Temple University Ambler in 1977 at the age of 19. In 1980, Levin earned a Juris Doctorate from Temple University Beasley School of Law.

Legal and Political Career

After law school, Levin worked for Texas Instruments before joining the Reagan administration in 1981. He started at ACTION, a federal agency overseeing volunteer programs, and then served as deputy assistant secretary for elementary and secondary education at the U.S. Department of Education and deputy solicitor of the U.S. Department of the Interior. He ultimately became chief of staff to Attorney General Edwin Meese. After leaving the Reagan administration, Levin practiced law in the private sector and joined Landmark Legal Foundation in 1991. He became president of the foundation in 1997 and received the American Conservative Union’s Ronald Reagan Award in 2001. In 2018, he stepped down as president but remained on its board of directors.

Radio and Television Career

Levin began his broadcasting career as a guest on conservative talk radio programs, providing legal opinions on “The Rush Limbaugh Show.” He became a regular contributor during the Monica Lewinsky scandal and later featured on Sean Hannity’s radio show. In 2002, Levin started his own radio show on WABC, which Cumulus Media Networks began syndicating nationally in 2006. In February 2016, Levin signed a ten-year contract extension with Westwood One. He was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in November 2018.

Since 2015, Levin has been the founding editor-in-chief of “Conservative Review,” which merged with Glenn Beck’s TheBlaze to form Blaze Media in 2018. He also hosts the Fox News weekend show “Life, Liberty & Levin,” which began airing in February 2018.

Other Ventures

Levin actively supports military families through his radio program and participates in Freedom Concerts, benefiting families of fallen soldiers. He is involved with the charity Move America Forward, which sends care packages to soldiers overseas.

Levin has authored several bestselling books, including:

“Men in Black: How the Supreme Court Is Destroying America” (2005)

“Rescuing Sprite: A Dog Lover’s Story of Joy and Anguish” (2007)

“Liberty and Tyranny: A Conservative Manifesto” (2009)

“Ameritopia: The Unmaking of America” (2012)

“The Liberty Amendments: Restoring the American Republic” (2013)

“Plunder and Deceit: Big Government’s Exploitation of Young People and the Future” (2015)

“Rediscovering Americanism and the Tyranny of Progressivism” (2017)

“Unfreedom of the Press” (2019), which became a #1 “New York Times” bestseller.

Political Views

Levin is known for his staunch conservative views and is a prominent right-wing radio and television host. A 2016 study found Levin scored highest in “outrage” among ten prominent radio and TV programs. He has been critical of Democrats, the Obama administration, and even some Republicans like John McCain and Mitt Romney. Levin was a vocal supporter of Donald Trump and claimed that Democrats were “stealing the election” following Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election.

Personal Life & Real Estate

Levin is married, although the identity of his wife is not publicly known. The couple has two children. Levin owns homes in Leesburg, Virginia, and Jupiter Island, Florida.

Mark Levin Net Worth

Mark Levin net worth is $50 million.