Mark Valley Siblings: All About Jennifer, Lynne and Marnie Valley

Mark Thomas Valley, born on December 24, 1964, in Ogdensburg, New York, is an American actor, writer, director, and producer.

Valley has built a reputation through roles in prominent TV series such as Boston Legal, Fringe, and Human Target.

Before his acting career, he graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1987 with a degree in mathematics and engineering.

Valley served in the U.S. Army, including during Operation Desert Storm, and played rugby for the U.S. military team, The Berlin Yanks Rugby Football Club, while stationed in Germany.

Siblings

Mark grew up with three younger sisters, namely Jennifer Valley, Lynne Valley, and Marnie Valley.

Raised in Ogdensburg, New York, by their parents, Michael, a school principal, and Martha Valley, who ran a nursery school, the siblings shared a close-knit family environment.

Two of Mark’s sisters, Jennifer and Lynne, have pursued careers in acting, following in their brother’s footsteps within the entertainment industry.

Career

Valley’s acting career began serendipitously while he was still in the military, landing a role in the 1993 film The Innocent after being spotted in Germany.

This debut sparked his transition from military service to acting, leading him to New York City after his discharge.

His first significant role came in 1993 as Father Pete on the soap opera Another World, followed by a three-year stint as Jack Deveraux on Days of Our Lives from 1994 to 1997, where he won over fans despite replacing a popular predecessor.

Valley’s career gained momentum with roles in films like The Next Best Thing (2000), Jericho (2000), and Zero Dark Thirty (2012), as well as TV series such as Keen Eddie (2003–2004), where he played Detective Eddie Arlette, and Boston Legal (2004–2007), where he portrayed the dogged attorney Brad Chase.

His action-hero prowess shone as Christopher Chance in Human Target (2010–2011), and he showcased versatility in Fringe (2008–2009) as FBI agent John Scott and Body of Proof (2013) as Detective Tommy Sullivan.

Valley has also lent his voice to animated projects like Shrek the Third (2007) and Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2 (2013).

Beyond acting, he wrote, directed, and produced the 2015 TV short The Millionaires and several episodes of its series counterpart.

His diverse career also includes guest appearances on shows like CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Feud: Bette and Joan, as well as a Broadway stint as Billy Flynn in Chicago.

Valley’s passion for theater led him to co-found The New Globe Theater in Tokyo, Japan, where he acted and directed.

Accolades

For his role in Boston Legal, Valley was part of the ensemble nominated for three Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series (2006, 2007, and 2008), sharing the nominations with co-stars like William Shatner and James Spader.

His breakout role in Keen Eddie garnered a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice TV Breakout Star – Male in 2003.

Additionally, his performance in Human Target earned him a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice TV Actor – Action in 2010.

While Valley has not won these awards, the nominations underscore his ability to deliver compelling performances across genres, from legal dramas to action series.