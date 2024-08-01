Marla Sokoloff Siblings: Get to Know Jared M. Sokoloff

Marla Sokoloff is an American actress known for her memorable roles in popular television shows such as The Practice, Full House and its sequel, Fuller House.

Born in San Francisco, she moved to Los Angeles in 1994 to pursue her acting career, during which she studied at the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts.

Sokoloff gained significant recognition for her portrayal of Lucy Hatcher on the legal drama The Practice.

She also played Gia Mahan on Full House, a role she reprised in Fuller House.

In addition to her television work, Sokoloff has appeared in films like True Crime, Dude, Where’s My Car?, Sugar & Spice and Whatever It Takes.

Her guest appearances on popular shows such as Friends, Desperate Housewives, and Burn Notice further showcase her versatility as an actress.

Siblings

Marla has one sibling, an older brother named Jared M. Sokoloff, who was born on February 11, 1977.

Jared’s career in the food industry complements Marla’s artistic pursuits, highlighting the diverse talents within the family.

Growing up in a household where creativity and hard work were valued likely played a significant role in shaping Marla’s career choices and her determination to succeed in the competitive world of acting.

Career

Sokoloff’s acting career began at a very young age, showcasing her natural talent and passion for performance from an early stage.

Her role as Gia Mahan on the beloved sitcom Full House in 1993, at just 12 years old, was her first major breakthrough.

This early success demonstrated her ability to captivate audiences and set the stage for her future accomplishments.

As Sokoloff grew older, she continued to take on challenging and diverse roles that allowed her to showcase her versatility as an actress.

Her portrayal of Lucy Hatcher on the legal drama series The Practice from 1998 to 2004 is widely considered her breakout role.

The show’s critical acclaim and popularity helped to establish Sokoloff as a talented and respected actress in the industry.

Throughout her career, Sokoloff has demonstrated her ability to seamlessly transition between television and film.

Her roles in movies like Dude, Where’s My Car?, Sugar & Spice, and Play the Game have showcased her range and talent.

Her guest appearances on popular shows like Friends and Desperate Housewives have further solidified her reputation as a versatile and in-demand actress.

In recent years, Sokoloff has reprised her role as Gia on the Full House sequel series Fuller House, demonstrating her enduring appeal and the continued love for the character she portrayed decades earlier.

Her ability to revisit and breathe new life into a beloved character is a testament to her skill and the connection she has with her fans.

Personal life

Sokoloff has been married to drummer Alec Puro since 2009.

Together, they have three daughters: Elliotte Anne Puro, born in 2012; Olive Mae Puro, born in 2015; and a third daughter, whose name has not been publicly revealed, who was expected to arrive in early 2022.

Sokoloff and Puro celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary in October 2021, marking a significant milestone in their relationship.

The couple has shared that their daughters are “beyond excited” about the upcoming arrival of their new baby sister, highlighting the family’s close-knit bond.

In various interviews, Sokoloff has expressed her joy at being a “girl mom,” often sharing heartfelt tributes to her daughters on social media.

As her older girls returned to school, she reflected on the experience of homeschooling them during the pandemic, emphasizing the challenges and joys of parenting during such unprecedented times.