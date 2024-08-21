Marshall Allman Siblings: Getting to Know David Allman

Marshall Allman is an American actor best known for his roles as L.J. Burrows in Prison Break and Tommy Mickens in True Blood.

He began acting at 17 and moved to Hollywood after high school to pursue his career.

Allman has appeared in various television shows and films, including Hostage and Blue Like Jazz, and has a background in both art and athletics.

He is married to actress Jamie Anne Allman, with whom he has three children.

Siblings

Marshall has one sibling, a brother named David Allman.

While there is limited public information available about David, siblings often share a close bond, and it’s common for them to influence each other’s lives in various ways.

This familial connection may have provided Marshall with a strong support system as he navigated his career in the entertainment industry.

Career

Allman began his acting career at the age of 12, making appearances on various television dramas such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and Grey’s Anatomy.

During the early stages of his Hollywood career, he held roles in films like the romantic comedy Little Black Book and the thriller Hostage.

Allman’s breakthrough role came in 2005 when he was cast as L.J. Burrows on the hit Fox series Prison Break, which earned him worldwide attention.

He went on to play Tommy Mickens in the third season of True Blood in 2009.

Throughout his career, Allman has made guest appearances on numerous popular television shows, including Without a Trace, Boston Public, Malcolm in the Middle, The Practice, Phil of the Future, Close to Home, Cold Case, Saving Grace, Eli Stone, Mad Men, Bates Motel and The Closer.

His film credits include Shallow Ground, Little Black Book, Dishdogz, The Immaculate Conception of Little Dizzle, and Blue Like Jazz. Allman has also done voice-over work, such as on Breathe Bible.

In 2015, Allman most recently acted in the Bryan Greenberg dramatic comedy A Year and Change.

He continues to work in both television and film, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Awards and accolades

Allman has not received any major awards or accolades for his acting work.

However, he has been recognized for his talent and contributions to the entertainment industry in various ways.

Rotten Tomatoes lists his highest-rated film as The Wolf of Snow Hollow with a 90% rating. IMDb notes that he has received worldwide attention for his intense role as L.J. Burrows on the hit series Prison Break.

His portrayal of Tommy Mickens on True Blood further solidified his status as a versatile actor.

While specific award nominations or wins are not mentioned, Allman’s abilit ability to land prominent roles on popular television shows like Prison Break and True Blood demonstrates the industry’s recognition of his acting skills.

His filmography includes a mix of both mainstream and independent projects, showcasing his range and commitment to his craft.

Personal life

Allman is married to actress Jamie Anne Allman (née Brown), whom he wed on June 17, 2006, in Austin, Texas.

Jamie, born on April 6, 1977, in Parsons, Kansas, is known for her roles in various television series, including The Killing and The Shield.

Together, they have three children, twins Asher James and Oliver Charles, born on January 31, 2013 and a daughter, June Joanne, born on May 21, 2014.

The family resides in Los Angeles, where they enjoy a private life while both parents continue their acting careers.