Marta Kostyuk Siblings: Get to Know Mariya and Zoryana Kostyuk

Marta Kostyuk is a talented Ukrainian professional tennis player, born on June 28, 2002.

She has made significant strides in her career, achieving a career-high WTA singles ranking of No. 16 and No. 27 in doubles.

Kostyuk claimed her first WTA singles title at the 2023 ATX Open and has also secured two doubles titles at the Slovenia Open and the Birmingham Classic.

With a strong sports background in her family, including relatives in football and gymnastics, she quickly made a name for herself in junior tennis.

In recent years, Kostyuk has continued to excel, reaching the quarterfinals of the 2024 Australian Open and achieving notable success in doubles competitions.

Marta has two sisters, Mariya and Zoryana Kostyuk.

Zoryana is eight years younger than Marta and has been seen supporting her sister at various events, including the 2023 Citi Open.

Mariya has also made her mark in tennis, having played college tennis for both Chicago State University and Southeast Missouri State University.

Mariya holds a doubles ranking of 882 and has earned $12,551 in prize money throughout her career.

Kostyuk began her professional journey in 2017, quickly making a name for herself in junior tennis.

Her standout moment came when she won the girls’ singles title at the Australian Open in January 2017, a prestigious Grand Slam event.

This victory not only highlighted her immense potential but also established her as one of the most promising young talents in the sport.

Following this success, she turned professional later that year and began competing on the WTA Tour.

Her Grand Slam debut at the 2018 Australian Open was a pivotal moment in her career.

At just 15 years old, she became the youngest player to win a match in the main draw since Martina Hingis in 1996.

This achievement garnered significant attention and set the stage for her future success on the professional circuit.

Kostyuk’s ascent through the WTA rankings was marked by several key victories against established players.

One of her most notable wins came during the 2020 Australian Open, where she defeated former world No. 1 Garbiñe Muguruza, showcasing her ability to compete at the highest level.

Her aggressive playing style, characterized by powerful groundstrokes and strong court coverage, has made her a formidable opponent on both hard and clay courts.

In 2021 and 2022, Kostyuk continued to build on her early success by participating in various tournaments worldwide, steadily improving her ranking.

She reached several quarterfinals and semifinals, further solidifying her position among the sport’s top players.

Her breakthrough moment came in 2023 when she claimed her first WTA singles title at the ATX Open.

Additionally, she achieved notable success in doubles, winning titles at the Slovenia Open and Birmingham Classic.

In early 2024, Kostyuk reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open once again, reinforcing her status as a top contender in Grand Slam events.

Beyond her achievements on the court, Kostyuk is known for her commitment to representing Ukraine during challenging times for her country.

Accolades

Kostyuk reached a career-high WTA singles ranking of No. 16 on June 17, 2024, and No. 27 in doubles on May 8, 2023.

She has won one WTA singles title at the 2023 ATX Open and two doubles titles at the Slovenia Open in 2022 and the Birmingham Classic in 2023.

In Grand Slam events, Kostyuk’s best singles performance came when she reached the quarterfinals of the 2024 Australian Open.

Additionally, she has made significant strides in mixed doubles, reaching the semifinals of the 2024 French Open and Wimbledon, as well as competing in the quarterfinals at the 2023 Australian Open.

Kostyuk’s accomplishments also extend to international competitions, where she reached the quarterfinals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.