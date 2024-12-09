Martha Karua Responds To Uganda Law Council’s Denial Of Practicing Certificate

NARC Kenya leader and Senior Counsel Martha Karua has expressed disappointment following the Uganda Law Council’s decision to reject her application for a temporary practicing certificate.

The certificate would have allowed her to represent opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye in court.

In a letter dated December 9, Karua addressed the council’s Secretary, Navakooza K. Margaret, raising concerns about the procedural fairness of the decision.

The rejection letter, dated December 6, cited missing and unverified documents, including her practicing certificate, nationality papers, academic qualifications, and the practicing certificate of her Ugandan colleague, Erias Lukwago.

Karua, however, argued that the council could have requested the additional documents instead of outright rejecting her application.

“Rather than use these as reasons to decline my application, one would expect that the council would have asked for whatever additional documents it required,” she stated.

She also defended Lukwago, emphasizing his credibility as the Lord Mayor of Kampala and a seasoned advocate.

“Mr. Lukwago is not only a well-known personality but also a practicing advocate running a law firm,” she said.

The council had questioned whether Karua brought any unique expertise to the case. She responded by emphasizing Dr. Besigye’s constitutional right to choose his legal representation.

“It is Dr. Besigye’s constitutional right to appoint a lawyer of his choice, including lead counsel. Our request was for the application to be processed judiciously under the Advocates Act of Uganda,” Karua added.

She further dismissed allegations of misrepresenting her legal status during a court appearance on December 2, explaining that her presence was part of a procedural adjournment.

“I was introduced to the court as waiting for the approval of my special license. This was the basis for the adjournment to December 10,” she clarified, rejecting claims that her actions undermined her integrity.

Karua also criticized the council for making what she described as personal attacks on her character. “Your disparaging and personalized aspersions on my person and character are regrettable and undermine the spirit of Jumuia,” she asserted.

Karua’s role in Besigye’s legal team was announced on November 25, with Lukwago confirming that she would lead the defense in the case being heard at the Makindye General Court Martial.