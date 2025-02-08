Martin Nečas Siblings: Getting to Know Anet Nečasová

Martin Nečas is a professional ice hockey forward currently playing for the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL.

Before joining the NHL, Nečas showcased his talent in youth leagues and made his professional debut with Kometa Brno.

He represented the Czech Republic in several international tournaments, captaining teams and leading in scoring, including winning gold at the 2024 World Championship.

Drafted 12th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2017, Nečas signed an entry-level contract and eventually became a full-time player for the team.

After playing for the Hurricanes, he was traded to the Colorado Avalanche.

As of the current season, he has contributed 1 goal and 4 assists in 6 games for the Avalanche.

Throughout his NHL career, Nečas has played 417 games, accumulating 114 goals and 189 assists, totaling 303 points.

Siblings

Martin has a sister named Anet Nečasová.

However, not much is known about Anet compared to her famous brother as she has chosen to keep her life private.

Career

Nečas is a professional ice hockey player who began his journey in the Czech Republic, honing his skills in junior leagues and turning professional with Kometa Brno.

This early experience provided him with a solid foundation before entering the NHL.

He was then drafted 12th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, which set high expectations for his future.

Upon joining the Hurricanes, Nečas signed an entry-level contract and initially spent time developing in the AHL with the Charlotte Checkers to adapt to the North American style of play.

He gradually earned a full-time roster spot with the Hurricanes, showcasing his offensive potential and evolving role within the team.

The 2022-23 season marked a significant breakthrough for Nečas, as he achieved career highs in goals, assists, and points, establishing himself as a key offensive contributor.

Despite his success, he was traded to the Colorado Avalanche in February 2025, a move influenced by various factors such as team needs and salary considerations.

Joining the Avalanche represents a new chapter in Nečas’s career, where he is expected to bolster their offensive capabilities and contribute to the team’s success.

He is currently under a two-year, $13 million contract, reflecting his value as a player.

In addition to his NHL career, Nečas has proudly represented the Czech Republic in numerous international tournaments, even serving as a captain for junior teams and winning a gold medal at the 2024 World Championship.

Known for his offensive abilities, speed, and versatility, Martin Nečas’s career has been marked by consistent development and a promising future with the Colorado Avalanche.

Accolades

Nečas has garnered numerous accolades throughout his career, showcasing his talent and contributions to both junior and professional leagues.

In the Czech Republic, he excelled in the U16 league, earning recognition for the best plus/minus, most assists, and most points.

He continued his success in the Czech U18 league, becoming a champion and leading the playoffs in assists and points.

In the Czech Extraliga, Nečas achieved multiple championships and was honored as the Rookie of the Year, Most Valuable Player, and the scorer of the championship-winning goal, marking him as a standout player.

On the international stage, Nečas secured a gold medal at the Hlinka Memorial Tournament and demonstrated exceptional performance at the U20 World Junior Championship, leading in both assists and points.

He represented the Czech Republic with distinction, including winning a gold medal at the IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship in 2024.

In the AHL, he contributed to a Calder Cup Championship.

Notably, he was named NHL’s First Star for November 2024 after leading the league with 22 points, solidifying his reputation as a top player.