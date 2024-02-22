Matatu Driver Found Dead in Vehicle in Eastleigh

A matatu driver was found dead in a public service vehicle he had also boarded in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

The driver was identified as Ken Ondieko. Fellow drivers said he has been operating as a driver on Stage 8B Eastleigh.

He had boarded a matatu on the front seat while headed for Jericho on Tuesday evening when he was found unresponsive.

His body was found leaning down while seated at the vehicles front seat, police said.

The other drivers drove the vehicle to Shauri Moyo police station and reported the matter. Police moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Elsewhere, police are investigating the murder of a man whose body was found in a seasonal river in Kathiani area, Machakos County.

Locals reported to police they found the body at Kenyonyeni seasonal river within Kwantheeu village on Tuesday.

Police officers visited the scene, where they found the lifeless body of an unknown middle-aged male adult lying on the river facing downwards in the seasonal river.

The deceased’s clothes were wet and the body had no visible injuries, police said.

The body was moved to Kathiani hospital mortuary awaiting identification and postmortem examination.

Elsewhere in Umoja three area that one peter Maina Ngima and who works at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital as a patient attendant was found dead at his house in a suspected suicide.

He had not reported on duty on Monday February 19 and that he could not be traced through his mobile phone.

His relatives had been informed and found his body dangling at the frame of a bathroom with an electric cable tied around his neck.

No suicide note was found.

In Kasinga sub-location, one Julius Ndolo Mbuthe aged 66 years died by suicide by hanging himself in the bedroom of his house using a sisal rope.

A suicide note was also recovered in which he stated that he took his life due to the problems he was undergoing.

The body was moved to the mortuary.

Cases of suicide have been on the rise in separate parts of the country amid calls to address the trend.

The government and other agencies are making efforts to address the issue.

Most victims are men, the trend shows.