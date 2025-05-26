Matt Berry Siblings: Getting to Know Johanna Berry

Matthew Charles Berry, known professionally as Matt Berry, is an English actor, comedian, musician, and writer born on May 2, 1974, in Bromham, Bedfordshire, England.

Renowned for his distinctive deep voice and eccentric comedic style, Berry has carved a unique niche in the entertainment industry.

His work spans television, film, music, and voice acting, often portraying flamboyant and over-the-top characters that resonate with audiences for their humor and charm.

Berry’s career is marked by his versatility, seamlessly blending acting with his talents as a musician and writer.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Matt was raised alongside his older sister, Johanna Berry, in Bromham, Bedfordshire, by their parents, Pauline Acreman, a nurse, and Charles Berry, a taxi driver.

However, information about Johanna is scarce, as Matt Berry is notably private about his personal life, and his family prefers to stay out of the public eye.

Career

Berry’s career began modestly as a runner before he landed a role in the video game magazine show Game Over on BSkyB’s .tv channel between 1998 and 1999, where he performed in numerous comedy sketches.

His breakthrough came with the cult comedy series Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace in 2004, where he played Todd Rivers/Lucien Sanchez, establishing his knack for portraying quirky characters.

Berry’s collaboration with Rich Fulcher on The Mighty Boosh led to their co-creation of the dark comedy Snuff Box in 2006.

Also Read: Justin Chambers Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the American Actor

His role as Douglas Reynholm in The IT Crowd from 2007 to 2013 further cemented his comedic reputation, earning him a nomination for Best Male Comedy Newcomer at the 2007 British Comedy Awards.

Berry co-created and starred in Toast of London (2012–2020), playing the pompous actor Steven Toast, a role that showcased his comedic writing and acting prowess.

He has also starred in What We Do in the Shadows (2019–present) as Laszlo Cravensworth, a performance that earned him nominations for a Primetime Emmy and Critics’ Choice Awards.

Beyond television, Berry has appeared in films such as Moon (2009), Christopher Robin (2018), and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015), where he voiced Bubbles.

His voice acting extends to radio and television commercials, including brands like Volvic and Moneysupermarket.com, and animated series like Disenchantment and Krapopolis.

As a musician, Berry has released eleven studio albums, blending psychedelic rock and folk, with notable works including Witchazel (2011) and The Small Hours (2016).

Accolades

Berry’s standout performance in Toast of London earned him the 2015 BAFTA Award for Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme, a testament to his ability to bring absurd yet relatable characters to life.

For his role in What We Do in the Shadows, Berry received a 2020 Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and two Critics’ Choice Television Award nominations for Best Actor in a Comedy Series.

His nomination for Best Male Comedy Newcomer at the 2007 British Comedy Awards for The IT Crowd highlighted his early impact in the industry.

Additionally, Berry’s voice work in The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water earned a nomination for a Behind the Voice Actors Award in 2016.