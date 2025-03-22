Matt Kaplan Siblings: A Look at the Entrepreneur’s Family Tree

Matthew Kaplan, professionally known as Matt Kaplan, is a prominent American film producer and entrepreneur born on April 14, 1984, in California, United States.

Renowned for his work in the young adult genre, Kaplan has made a significant mark in Hollywood with projects like the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film series.

He is the founder and CEO of Ace Entertainment, a production company focused on creating films, television series, and digital content for youth audiences.

Before establishing Ace Entertainment in 2017, Kaplan served as the president of Awesomeness Films, where he honed his skills in producing content that resonates with younger demographics.

Career

Siblings

Kaplan has two siblings, a sister and a brother.

However, despite his public success, Kaplan keeps his personal life, including details about his family, relatively private.

Information about his siblings is scarce and not widely documented in public sources.

Career

Kaplan’s career trajectory is a testament to his ambition and talent.

After graduating from Columbia University, he began his journey in the entertainment industry with an internship at CBS under CEO Les Moonves, later rising to the role of Director of Digital Development.

This early experience provided him with valuable industry insights and connections.

Kaplan then moved to Lionsgate Films, where he climbed the ranks to Senior Vice President of Development and Production, overseeing projects like They Came Together, starring Amy Poehler and Paul Rudd.

In 2013, he founded Chapter One Films and secured a first-look deal with Blumhouse Productions, producing films such as The Darkness and The Lazarus Effect.

His career took a significant leap in 2015 when Jeffrey Katzenberg tapped him to lead the film division of Awesomeness, a role that solidified his reputation as a producer of youth-oriented content.

In 2017, Kaplan launched Ace Entertainment, which quickly gained prominence with the Netflix hit To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and its sequels, along with other successes like The Perfect Date and Spontaneous.