Matt Smith Siblings: All About Laura Jayne Smith

Matt Smith, born Matthew Robert Smith on October 28, 1982, in Northampton, England, is a British actor renowned for his performances across television, film, and theatre.

Initially aspiring to become a professional footballer, Smith’s career trajectory shifted due to a severe back injury, leading him to the world of acting.

His breakthrough role as the Eleventh Doctor in the BBC’s iconic science-fiction series Doctor Who catapulted him to international fame, establishing him as a versatile and charismatic performer.

With a career spanning over two decades, Smith has become a household name, known for his roles in major productions like The Crown and House of the Dragon.

Matt has one sibling, an elder sister named Laura Jayne Smith.

Laura Jayne is a professional dancer who gained recognition for her appearance in the 2004 music video for Eric Prydz’s hit song “Call on Me,” which featured suggestive choreography and became a cultural phenomenon.

Beyond her own career in entertainment, Laura Jayne played a pivotal role in Matt’s transition from aspiring athlete to actor.

Their close relationship is evident in their public appearances together, such as at the 2013 GQ Awards, where Laura Jayne accompanied Matt, stunning in a sea-green Grecian-style dress, and at the 2015 premiere of Cinderella, where Matt supported his then-girlfriend Lily James.

Smith’s acting career began in theatre, where he honed his craft with the National Youth Theatre and performed in productions like Murder in the Cathedral and The History Boys at prestigious venues such as the Royal Court and National Theatre.

His television debut came in 2006 with the role of Jim Taylor in the BBC adaptation of The Ruby in the Smoke, followed by roles in Party Animals and The Shadow in the North.

However, it was his casting as the Eleventh Doctor in Doctor Who (2010–2013) that defined his early career.

At age 26, he became the youngest actor to portray the Doctor, bringing a unique blend of youthful energy and timeless wisdom to the role.

His 49-episode tenure included the milestone 50th anniversary special, The Day of the Doctor, alongside David Tennant and John Hurt.

After leaving Doctor Who, Smith transitioned to film and television, starring as Prince Philip in Netflix’s The Crown (2016–2017) and Daemon Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon (2022–present).

His film credits include Terminator Genisys (2015), Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016), Morbius (2022), and Last Night in Soho (2021).

Smith’s stage work, including a critically acclaimed performance in That Face and later in Unreachable (2016), further showcases his versatility.

Smith’s portrayal of the Eleventh Doctor in Doctor Who garnered widespread critical acclaim, culminating in a 2011 BAFTA TV Award nomination for Best Actor, a historic first for any actor playing the Doctor.

In 2012, he won the National Television Award for Most Popular Male Drama Performance, reflecting his popularity among fans.

His role as Prince Philip in The Crown earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, highlighting his ability to bring depth to complex historical figures.

Additionally, Smith’s stage work, particularly in That Face, received critical praise, contributing to his reputation as a formidable theatre actor.

In 2015, he was named among GQ magazine’s 50 Best-Dressed British Men, acknowledging his influence beyond acting.