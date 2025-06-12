Matthew Daddario Siblings: Meet Alexandra and Catherine Daddario

Matthew Quincy Daddario, born on October 1, 1987, in New York City, is an American actor who carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry with his compelling performances.

Raised in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, Matthew grew up in a family steeped in professional achievement.

His father, Richard Daddario, served as a prosecutor and former head of the NYPD Counterterrorism Unit under Mayor Michael Bloomberg, while his mother, Christina Daddario, is a lawyer.

Matthew’s paternal grandfather, Emilio Q. Daddario, was a Democratic representative for Connecticut in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1959 to 1971.

Of Italian, Irish, English, and Slovak descent, Matthew initially pursued a degree in economics at Indiana University Bloomington, graduating in 2010, before pivoting to acting, inspired in part by his older sister’s career.

Known for his charm, versatility, and dedication to his craft, Matthew has become a recognizable figure in television and film.

Matthew is the middle child of three siblings, namely Alexandra and Catherine Daddario.

His older sister, Alexandra Daddario, born on March 16, 1986, is a well-known actress celebrated for her roles in major films and television series.

Alexandra rose to prominence playing Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson film series (2010–2013) and gained further acclaim for her performance in HBO’s The White Lotus (2021), earning a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series.

Her extensive career includes roles in Baywatch (2017), San Andreas (2015), and True Detective (2014), showcasing her ability to navigate both blockbuster and critically acclaimed projects.

Alexandra’s decision to pursue acting full-time, even dropping out of Marymount Manhattan College to focus on her career, served as an inspiration for Matthew.

Career

Daddario’s acting career began after his college graduation, with his debut in the 2012 film The Debut, though it was his role as Aaron in the 2013 romantic drama Breathe In, directed by Drake Doremus, that marked his major film debut.

That same year, he showcased his versatility with a supporting role as Channing in the comedy Delivery Man, starring Vince Vaughn, earning praise for his portrayal of a gay character despite being straight in real life.

In 2014, Matthew played Danny Ladouceur in the sports drama When the Game Stands Tall, a film about football coach Bob Ladouceur’s record-setting winning streak, co-starring Jim Caviezel and Laura Dern.

He further expanded his portfolio with a role as Gabriel in the 2015 teen comedy-drama Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List.

His breakout moment came in 2016 when he landed the role of Alec Lightwood in Freeform’s fantasy series Shadowhunters (2016–2019), based on Cassandra Clare’s The Mortal Instruments novels.

Initially auditioning for Jace Wayland, Matthew was cast as Alec after Clare herself endorsed him for the role, noting his suitability.

His portrayal of Alec, a complex character grappling with his identity and responsibilities as a Shadowhunter, resonated with audiences and critics alike, cementing his status as a rising star.

During this period, he also appeared in the 2016 horror remake Cabin Fever and produced, directed, and starred in the short film The Last Hunt.

In 2021, Matthew joined the second season of the dark comedy anthology series Why Women Kill as Scooter Polarsky, further demonstrating his range.

Upcoming projects include the film The Italians and the TV movie Sister Wife Murder, both in post-production as of 2024, signaling his continued growth in the industry.

Accolades

In 2016, Daddario won a Teen Choice Award for Choice TV: Breakout Star, reflecting his immediate impact on the series’ fanbase.

In 2018, he secured another Teen Choice Award for Choice TV: Sci-Fi/Fantasy Actor, underscoring his ability to embody Alec Lightwood’s emotional depth and action-oriented heroism.

His performance also earned him nominations for the MTV Fandom Awards and GLAAD Media Awards, the latter for his sensitive portrayal of Alec’s journey as a gay character, which resonated with viewers for its authenticity and representation.