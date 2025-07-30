Matthew Rhys Siblings: All About David and Rachel Evans

Matthew Rhys Evans, known professionally as Matthew Rhys, is a Welsh actor born on November 8, 1974, in Cardiff, Wales.

Raised in a close-knit, working-class family, Rhys developed a passion for acting at a young age, inspired by Welsh icon Richard Burton.

His first language is Welsh, and he attended Welsh-medium schools, Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Melin Gruffydd and Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf, where he nurtured his early interest in the arts.

At 17, after portraying Elvis Presley in a school musical, Rhys earned a spot at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London, setting the stage for a remarkable career.

Rhys has become a celebrated figure in Hollywood, known for his versatile performances across television, film, and stage.

Matthew grew up as the youngest of three siblings in Cardiff, Wales, sharing a tight bond with his older sister, Rachel Evans, and older brother, David Rhys.

Rachel is a BBC broadcast journalist and screenwriter, recognized for her work on films such as Men Up, Nightshifters (2019), and Dom Delivers (2021).

She also attended RADA, following a similar path to her brother in the arts, though she gravitated toward journalism and screenwriting rather than acting.

David, the eldest, pursued a career in sports, diverging from the artistic pursuits of his siblings but remaining a supportive presence in Matthew’s life.

Career

Rhys’ career began while he was still at RADA, with early roles in the BBC series Backup and the Welsh film House of America in 1997.

His return to Cardiff to star in the Welsh-language film Bydd yn Wrol (Be Brave) earned him a Best Actor award at the BAFTA Cymru, marking his emergence as a talent to watch.

In 1998, Rhys traveled to New Zealand for the colonial drama Greenstone, followed by roles in films like Titus (1999), alongside Anthony Hopkins and Jessica Lange, and Whatever Happened to Harold Smith? (1999).

His stage work included a notable performance as Benjamin in the 2000 London production of The Graduate opposite Kathleen Turner.

Rhys gained international recognition for his role as Kevin Walker, an openly gay lawyer, in the ABC drama Brothers & Sisters (2006–2011), which showcased his ability to portray complex, relatable characters.

His most acclaimed role came as Philip Jennings, a Soviet spy, in FX’s The Americans (2013–2018), co-starring Keri Russell.

This role catapulted him to stardom, earning critical praise for his nuanced performance.

Rhys also starred as the titular character in HBO’s Perry Mason (2020–2023) and appeared in films like The Edge of Love (2008), The Post (2017), and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019).

His voice work includes Emperor Belos in The Owl House (2020–2023), reflecting his versatility across genres.

Accolades

Rhys has garnered significant recognition for his work, particularly for his role in The Americans, which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2018 and a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series in 2019.

He received two Golden Globe nominations for the same role, underscoring his ability to captivate audiences as a conflicted KGB agent.

Rhys was also nominated for an Emmy for his guest appearance in Girls (2017) and for his leading role in Perry Mason, which earned him a third Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Television Series Drama.

His early career was marked by a Best Actor award at the BAFTA Cymru for Bydd yn Wrol, a testament to his roots in Welsh cinema.

Additionally, Rhys was honored by Aberystwyth University as a fellow in 2008 and accepted into the Gorsedd of the Bards at the Welsh National Eisteddfod for his contributions to Welsh culture, under the bardic name Matthew Tâf.