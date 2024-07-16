Matthew Stafford, an American professional football quarterback, has a net worth of $150 million. From his rookie season in 2009 through the end of the 2022 season, Stafford earned $300 million in NFL salary alone. Known for his impressive performance on the field, Stafford is one of the highest-earning players in NFL history.

Matthew Stafford Net Worth $150 Million Date of Birth February 7, 1988 Place of Birth Tampa, Florida Nationality American Profession American Professional Football Quarterback

Matthew Stafford Salary and Contracts

In May 2022, Stafford signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams, which included a $60 million signing bonus. The remaining $100 million is fully guaranteed, bringing his average annual salary to $40 million per year.

Early Life

Matthew Stafford was born on February 7, 1988, in Tampa, Florida, to parents Margaret and John. He has a younger sister named Page. The family moved to Dunwoody, Georgia, where Stafford’s father attended graduate school at the University of Georgia. Later, they relocated to Dallas, Texas, where Stafford attended Highland Park High School. Coached by Randy Allen, Stafford led his team to a perfect 15-0 record in 2005, winning the UIL 4A Division I State Championship. Rivals.com ranked him as the number one pro-style quarterback prospect in the nation.

Matthew Stafford College Career

Stafford enrolled at the University of Georgia in 2006, becoming the first freshman quarterback to start for the Bulldogs since 1998. His freshman season included notable performances, such as a victory over Mississippi State and a strong game against Auburn. Stafford finished his freshman season with 1,749 passing yards and seven touchdowns. In 2007, he led Georgia to an 11-2 record, defeating rivals Florida, Auburn, and Georgia Tech. During the 2008 season, Stafford achieved 235 pass completions for 3,549 yards, the second-highest in school history. He decided to forgo his senior year and entered the NFL Draft.

Detroit Lions

Stafford was the first overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, signing a six-year, $78 million contract with the Detroit Lions. He became the first Lions rookie quarterback to start in Week 1 since 1968.

In November of that year, Stafford threw five touchdowns in a game against the Cleveland Browns, setting a record for a rookie quarterback with 422 passing yards. Over his 12 years with the Lions, Stafford set numerous records, including becoming the fourth quarterback in NFL history to throw for 5,000 yards in a single season and the fastest player to reach 40,000 career passing yards. In 2017, after signing a $135 million contract extension, Stafford became the highest-paid player in NFL history at that time.

Los Angeles Rams

In March 2021, Stafford was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in a deal that included quarterback Jared Goff and several draft picks. In his first season with the Rams, Stafford led the team to a Super Bowl victory.

Personal Life

While at the University of Georgia, Stafford met cheerleader Kelly Hall, the sister of former NFL player Chad Hall. They married in 2015 and have four daughters.

Real Estate

Stafford and Hall previously resided in a 12,000-square-foot mansion in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, which they sold in 2021 for $6.5 million. In 2021, Stafford purchased a $19.6 million spec home in Hidden Hills, California. The residence spans around 15,000 square feet and includes a theater, gym, massage room, two wine rooms, a guest house, and a six-car garage. In April 2022, Stafford expanded his Hidden Hills property by purchasing two of the three homes that made up Drake’s Yolo Estate for $11 million. In December 2023, Stafford acquired another Hidden Hills estate for $28 million, expanding their footprint to three acres with two homes and two pools.

Matthew Stafford Net Worth

Matthew Stafford net worth is $150 million.