Matt Roloff is an American businessman, television personality, farmer, and author with a net worth of $6 million. Best known for starring in the TLC reality series “Little People, Big World” (2006–present), which documents his family’s life with dwarfism, Matt Roloff has become a prominent figure in the reality TV world.

Matt Roloff Net Worth $6 Million Date of Birth October 7, 1961 Place of Birth San Francisco, California Nationality American Profession Businessman, Television Personality, Farmer, Author

Early Life

Matthew James Roloff was born on October 7, 1961, in San Francisco, California. His parents, Peggy and Ron, and his older sister, Ruth, are of average height. Matt, however, was born with diastrophic dysplasia, a form of dwarfism that required him to undergo fifteen operations during his childhood. His younger brother, Sam, also has diastrophic dysplasia, while another younger brother, Joshua, passed away at age 34 due to a heart malformation he had since birth.

Matt Roloff Career

In the early 1980s, Matt worked as an extra in the film “Under the Rainbow” and appeared as an Ewok in the 1985 “Star Wars” TV movie “Ewoks: The Battle for Endor.” He then pursued a career as a computer programmer in Silicon Valley before moving to Beaverton, Oregon, to work for Sequent Computer Systems.

Roloff Farms

In 1990, Matt and his wife, Amy, purchased a fixer-upper farmhouse in Helvetia, Oregon, which they transformed into Roloff Farms. Over the years, they expanded the farm to 109 acres, adding unique attractions such as a Medieval castle, volleyball court, soccer field, three-story treehouse, underground tunnels, mine shaft, and a lake with a pirate ship. The farm, known for its pumpkins and restored barns, welcomes around 30,000 visitors each year during pumpkin season.

“Little People, Big World”

“Little People, Big World” premiered on TLC on March 4, 2006, and has aired over 340 episodes across 21 seasons. Matt serves as an executive producer of the show, which has also spun off specials like “Conquering Mt. St. Helens” and “Welcome to the Jungle” and a six-episode series called “Little People Big World: Wedding Farm.”

Motivational Speaking and Writing

A motivational speaker and member of the National Speakers Association, Roloff has spoken at numerous universities and events, including conferences for the Association of Legal Administrators and Kids Included Together International Conference on Inclusion. He has also made guest appearances on shows like “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” and “The View.”

Matt has published three books: “Against Tall Odds: Being a David in a Goliath World” (1999), “Little Family, Big Values: Lessons in Love, Respect and Understanding for Families of Any Size” (2007), co-written with Tracy Summer, and a children’s book, “Little Lucy, Big Race” (2018).

Personal Life

Matt married Amy Knight on September 12, 1987, after meeting her at a Little People of America convention. The couple has four children: fraternal twins Zachary and Jeremy, daughter Molly, and son Jacob. Zachary, like his mother, has achondroplasia, while the other three children are of average height. After 26 years together, Matt and Amy separated in March 2014 and finalized their divorce in May 2016. Matt then began dating Caryn Chandler, who had worked as his assistant for a decade.

Entrepreneurship

Matt is the president and co-founder of the Coalition for Dwarf Advocacy and a former president of Little People of America. He also co-founded Direct Access Solutions, a company marketing a Short Stature Accessibility Kit to the hospitality industry. Roloff has visited U.S. troops in Iraq and helped secure medical attention for an Iraqi family with children who have dwarfism.

Legal Issues

In 2003, Roloff was charged with DUI after swerving his car into a ditch. He completed an alcohol diversion program, and the charges were dropped. In 2007, he faced another DUI charge but pleaded not guilty, citing difficulty controlling a vehicle modified for Amy. The case was dismissed due to jury misconduct.

Real Estate

In 1990, Matt and Amy purchased their initial parcel of what would become a 109-acre property in Helvetia, Oregon, for $185,000. Over the years, they acquired multiple neighboring parcels, creating a farm with numerous attractions:

Children’s play castle

40-foot pirate ship with bedrooms

Replica western town

Replica mountain range

3,600 square-foot barn

After their divorce, Matt bought Amy’s share of the property. In 2022, he listed the primary 16-acre section, which includes many of these attractions, for $4 million.

