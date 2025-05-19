Maude Apatow Siblings: All About Iris Apatow

Maude Annabelle Apatow, born on December 15, 1997, in Los Angeles, California, is an American actress who has carved a name for herself in Hollywood through a blend of family legacy and individual talent.

As the elder daughter of renowned filmmaker Judd Apatow and acclaimed actress Leslie Mann, Maude grew up immersed in the entertainment industry.

Her early exposure to film sets and creative environments shaped her path, leading her to pursue acting from a young age.

Best known for her role as Lexi Howard in HBO’s provocative teen drama Euphoria, Maude has transitioned from child roles in her father’s comedies to a respected actress in her own right, showcasing her versatility in both comedic and dramatic performances.

Maude has one younger sibling, Iris Apatow, born on October 12, 2002.

Like Maude, Iris is an actress who has followed in the footsteps of their parents, appearing in several of Judd Apatow’s films.

Iris made her acting debut alongside Maude in Knocked Up (2007), playing Charlotte, the younger sister to Maude’s Sadie, both portraying the daughters of their real-life mother Leslie Mann’s character.

Iris continued to appear in Funny People (2009) and This Is 40 (2012), showcasing her comedic flair and natural screen presence.

Beyond her father’s projects, Iris has ventured into other roles, including a part in the Netflix series Love (2017–2018) as Arya, a child actress, and a role in The Bubble (2022), where she played a TikTok star named Krystal Kris.

Career

Apatow’s career began at the tender age of seven, with her first credited role in her father’s 2007 comedy Knocked Up, where she played Sadie, the daughter of Leslie Mann’s character.

This debut was followed by roles in Funny People (2009) as Mable and This Is 40 (2012) as Sadie, both of which allowed her to hone her craft alongside her mother and sister.

These early roles, while tied to her family, showcased her natural comedic timing and ability to hold her own among seasoned actors.

As she grew older, Maude sought to branch out from her father’s projects to establish her independence.

In 2015, she appeared in Pitch Perfect 2 as an audience member and had a recurring role as Cleo in the fourth season of HBO’s Girls, marking her first significant steps outside the Apatow cinematic universe.

Her role in the 2016 comedy-drama Other People as Alexandra Mulcahey was a pivotal moment, being her first major film role not directed by her father.

In 2017, she made her directorial debut with the short film Don’t Mind Alice, co-written and co-directed with Olivia Rosenbloom, demonstrating her ambition to explore storytelling behind the camera.

The following year, she starred as Grace in Assassination Nation, a bold and chaotic satire, further proving her range.

Her breakout came in 2019 with Euphoria, where her portrayal of Lexi Howard, a reserved yet observant high schooler, earned her widespread recognition.

The role, written specifically for her by director Sam Levinson, allowed Maude to delve into dramatic territory, particularly in the show’s second season, where Lexi’s introspective play became a narrative highlight.

In 2020, she reunited with her father for The King of Staten Island, playing Claire Carlin, the sister of Pete Davidson’s character, a role that required her to audition and underscored her commitment to earning parts on merit.

Maude’s stage work includes a 2023 Off-Broadway stint as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors and a role as Sally Bowles in the West End revival of Cabaret, reflecting her growing interest in theater.

Accolades

Apatow’s performances have garnered critical attention and several nominations, particularly for her early work in This Is 40.

In 2012, she was nominated for the Phoenix Film Critics Society Award for Best Young Actress for her role as Sadie, capturing the angst and humor of a teenage daughter with authenticity.

In 2013, she received a nomination for the Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Feature Film – Supporting Young Actress for the same role, highlighting her ability to resonate with audiences and critics alike.

