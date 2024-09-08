CSs Mbadi, Alice Wahome Sack 12 Top Officials in Changes

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi and his Land counterpart Alice Wahome made changes in their ministries, which have resulted in the sacking of some top officials.

In a Gazette Notice dated September 6, 2024, Mbadi fired four officials who included Martha Opisa Okochil, Louis Karisa, Ruth Jerotich and Tom Okundi who served as trustees to the Kenya National Entrepreneurs Savings Trust.

The Trust is a national pension scheme established by the government to assist informal sector workers across the country.

In their place, Mbadi appointed four new members including Irene Githiga (Federation of Matatu Drivers and Conductors Association), Kevin Bwire Mubadi (Kenya National Boda Boda Association), Joseph Kisoro Ogola (Kenya National Federation of Jua Kali Association) and Teresia Njenga (Mitumba Association).

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning has appointed the above to serve as Trustees to the Kenya National Entrepreneurs Savings Trust, for a period of three years, with effect from the September 6, 2024,” the Gazette Notice stated.

Out of the four fired officials, two were, however, appointed by Health CS Deborah Barasa to become members of the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council for three years.

These include Ruth Jerotich and Tom Okundi.

Another official, Louis Karisa, was also appointed to become a member of the Women Enterprise Fund Advisory Board for three years by Public Service CS Justin Muturi.

Elsewhere, CS Wahome fired eight officials who served as members of the Lamu West Land Control Board.

These include Julia Wamboi Njuguna, Ali Omar Mohammed, Simon Muguro Mwarania, Julia Wamaitha Kimani, John Mbugua Njoka, Zeinabu Gobu Wako, James Muriithi Ngiriri and Cecilia Wanjiku Ng’ang’a.

The new officials appointed to replace them include Samoe Farouk Fadhil, County Physical Planner, Moses Kiarie Wanjiku, Omar Bakari Ibrahim, Nasra Abdurehman Omar, Biha Wanje Baya, Maalim Fadhili Maalim and Abubakar Masoud Rashid,

They will since serve for 2 years and 6 months, effective immediately.