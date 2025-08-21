Mbagathi doctors perform first-ever life-saving brain surgery

A 27-year-old man was given a new lease of life after doctors at Mbagathi Hospital successfully performed a delicate brain surgery, marking a medical milestone for the county facility.

Freddy Christopher had been battling a high-grade brain tumor for the past eight months.

The illness robbed him of his eyesight, balance, and bladder control, leaving him desperate and dejected despite undergoing chemotherapy and multiple cycles of radiotherapy.

“The pressure in his brain kept building, causing severe headaches and immense suffering,” said Mbagathi CEO Dr. Alexander Irungu, who confirmed the breakthrough.

A team led by neurosurgeon Dr. Tom Mboya, with full support from the hospital administration, performed the hospital’s first-ever ventriculo-peritoneal shunt procedure.

The intricate operation involves diverting cerebrospinal fluid from the brain to the abdomen, easing pressure on the brain and restoring its function.

“The surgery was delicate but necessary. It was the only way to relieve the life-threatening pressure in Mr. Freddy’s brain,” explained Dr. Mboya.

The procedure was a success.

Post-surgery, Freddy’s condition improved significantly, offering him renewed hope after months of anguish.

“This is a proud moment for Mbagathi. It demonstrates our capacity to deliver highly specialized care and save lives,” Dr. Irungu added.

Irungu said this is a good example of the county public health system, demonstrating that advanced neurosurgical care can be delivered in a county facility.