MCK condemns attacks on LSK president Faith Odhiambo after accepting Ruto’s nomination

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) Sunday condemned attacks targeted at Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president Faith Odhiambo for accepting her appointment to the Presidential Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Protests and Riots.

MCK fingered some sections the media for what it termed as choosing to vilify Odhiambo’s acceptance to President William Ruto’s job offer.

It further argued that casting doubt at Odhiambo’s performance as the panel’s Vice Chairperson is ill-intended, calling for objective reporting.

“Condemning Ms Odhiambo for an anticipated failure before she has even begun her work is not only premature but also cynical, counterproductive and borders on sadism,” read the statement in part.

While acknowledging the media’s right to critique government decisions and hold individuals accountable, MCK noted that the media should not succumb to the “pressure of mob justice” and erode public trust.

The Council added that the alleged attack on Odhiambo is similar to calling for the resignation of other LSK members serving in public offices.

“By insisting the LSK President reject the appointment, these outlets are limiting the LSK to pure criticism, ignoring its vital potential to improve governance from within,” added MCK.

“Such a stance is neither logical nor constructive; it undermines the very fabric of collaborative progress.”

MCK urged the media to allow the LSK president to serve on the Presidential Panel and contribute to its mandate.

“We call for fairness, objectivity and restraint in reporting on this matter. Let us not prejudge or vilify those who choose to serve the nation in good faith,” added MCK.

Odhiambo was appointed to the 18-expert panel by President Ruto in a gazette notice on August 26, 2025.

Her appointment sparked debate among Kenyan citizens, who argued that she would betray the course for justice amid human rights violations during protests.

During the panel’s swearing-in on September 4, however, Odhiambo assured Kenyans that her acceptance will not blind her mission to ensure that justice is administered.

“As I take up this responsibility, let it be known that I have in no way betrayed your trust. Let it be clear that access to criminal justice remains critical to me in our quest to promote and protect the rule of law as an essential element in the enjoyment of the fundamental human rights and freedoms.” she affirmed.

The panel is mandated to design and establish an operational framework to verify, categorise, and compensate eligible victims.

It will also engage with relevant stakeholders to ensure inclusivity and fairness in the compensation process and authenticate data on eligible victims.

Some pundits think attacks on her are politically motivated.