MCSK CEO Ezekiel Mutua Mourns Zabron Singers’ Marco Joseph

Ezekiel Mutua, the CEO of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK), has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Marco Joseph, a member of the renowned Tanzanian gospel group Zabron Singers.

Mutua described Joseph as a jovial and friendly individual, fondly remembering hosting the Zabron Singers in his Nairobi office earlier this year when they registered as MCSK members.

“Deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Joseph Marcos of Zabron Singers of Tanzania,” Mutua wrote.

Joseph, who was in his 40s, passed away on August 21, 2024, due to a heart condition while receiving treatment at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) at Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Joseph’s sister, Victoria Zabron, shared that her brother began feeling unwell about a week ago, just before a scheduled performance in Kisumu, Kenya.

“He had to stay behind to get treatment. The doctors found that his heart was in bad shape and required emergency surgery. He was undergoing treatment at Muhimbili Hospital last night, but sadly he didn’t make it,” she said.

Victoria added that the funeral would be held at their aunt’s house in Mikocheni, with the body currently at the mortuary.

Japeh Zabron, the chairman of the Zabron Singers Choir, revealed that Joseph suffered a heart attack during a mission trip to Kenya.

Initially treated at Bugando Referral Hospital, he was later transferred to JKCI for further care, where he ultimately passed away.

Marco Joseph was well-known for his contributions to the Zabron Singers, with popular songs such as “Mkono wake Bwana,” “Swetie Sweetie,” “Sisi Ndio Wale,” “Uko Single,” and “Nakutuma Wimbo” among many others. His younger brother, Japhet Zabron, also shared a moving tribute, posting lyrics online and expressing his deep sorrow: “I’m really sad, but I know that God is in control.”

The Zabron Singers first gained fame with their hit song “Mkono Wa Bwana” and have since captivated fans with a string of successful releases.

The group includes members Victoria Zabron, Jamila Dotto, Samuel Joseph, Semroza Godfrey, Grace Madata, and Joyce Zabron.

In a previous interview, Japhet Zabron reflected on the group’s early struggles, recalling how they recorded their first song while still in high school, despite lacking the funds and resources to produce it properly.

Despite those challenges, the Zabron Singers went on to become one of the most beloved gospel groups in the region.