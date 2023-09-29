MP Jalang’o Hospitalized After Basketball Injury

Langata Member of Parliament, Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, found himself sidelined temporarily after a leg injury sustained during a basketball game on September 27th landed him in the hospital.

The versatile entertainer and politician, a fervent basketball enthusiast, has always been a proponent of maintaining robust health.

Sharing the details of his mishap, Jalang’o referred to it as the “first injury of the season,” highlighting how his passion for basketball unexpectedly presented him with a health challenge.

Following the incident, he was swiftly transported to Nairobi Hospital, where medical experts administered an MRI scan to assess the extent of the injury.

Jalang’o took to social media to update his followers, posting a video from his hospital bed with the caption, “Day two in the hospital.”

Although he tagged renowned celebrity doctor and rapper Dr. Reighn in his post, he did not provide any additional details about his condition.

